Shimano Chooses Elastic Wholesale Merchandising Technology

DENVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimano, the global leader in bicycle components and technology, has chosen PlumRiver Technologies' Elastic Suite digital B2B merchandising solution for developing enhanced commercial sales tools for reps covering multiple product lines throughout North America. Shimano is building upon the success utilizing Elastic with their Pearl iZUMi brand and is now extending the industry-leading sales technology to Shimano-branded apparel, footwear and their recently acquired Lazer helmet subsidiary.

The deal demonstrates the capability of the Elastic platform to cover the broad spectrum of Shimano's product lines, including the future potential to service the full B2B sales and distribution needs of the company's global bicycle component business.

"Shimano was looking for a digital sales and merchandising solution to provide our reps with the most innovative tools to better manage our diverse and growing product lines," said Ryan Miller, Shimano Senior Sales Manager. "Elastic has exceeded our expectations when using their technology with our Pearl iZUMi product segment and we expect equally successful results with our Shimano apparel and footwear products, as well as Lazer helmets."

Digital catalog creation, commercial sales rep merchandising tools, assortment planning and enhanced B2B sales process efficiency are integral components of the Shimano/Elastic platform. The rollout will cover the US and Canada market regions for the company.

"Working with a leading global brand like Shimano is an incredible opportunity for Elastic and we look forward to fully integrating with their business while empowering their B2B sales team with our best-in-class wholesale merchandising tools," said Josh Reddin, PlumRiver Technologies CEO. "This partnership demonstrates the flexibility of the Elastic platform to evolve and grow in response to our clients' needs. We foresee eventually helping Shimano more efficiently manage all segments of their business, including their global bicycle component sales and distribution."

The core benefit of adopting and fully implementing Elastic's innovative technology is that it helps manufacturers achieve efficiency-driven cost savings and incremental sales growth. PlumRiver's B2B platforms serve clients representing some of the world's largest and most iconic brands. In addition to Shimano and Lazer, selected brands include: The North Face, Patagonia, Timberland, Volcom, Gordini, Kuhl, Outdoor Research, Pearl iZUMi, Rawlings, New Balance, Crocs, Puma, Oakley, Reebok/CCM and Spyder.

