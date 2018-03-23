Shimifrez Inc. Announces Expansion of Services in Super Thin Electroformed Masks for OLED and Semi-Conductor and Thin Film Industry

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimifrez Inc. a global leader in fabricating precision photo chemically etched and electroformed metal components, to provide shadow masks and micro machining services to OLED, Solar and research institutions globally.

"Metal masks are often used in evaporation or sputtering processes of structured metal or oxide layers. With the increasing requirements on precision and structure resolution, electroformed masks become more prevalent. Electroformed masks are characterized by vertical, burr-free edges and super sharp corners," says Hassan Nojoumi, President and CEO of Shimifrez. The shadow masks are made in nickel which has the additional advantage of magnetic attraction to the substrate surface, so that the deposition of very sharp edges is possible.

If you're working on using vapor deposition to make OLEDs and other organic circuitry, our custom shadow masks are typically made from stainless steel but are also available in nickel and other alloys. In the printed circuit board, semiconductor and solar industry, screen printing stencils are used to print the conductor tracks. With the continuously increasing requirements on precision and pattern resolution, electroformed stencils are attracting more and more interest.

"Although we recommend kovar for most applications because it holds up well to temperatures and most chemicals, we have experience fabricating shadow masks from other metals as well. Our capabilities allow for thicknesses of 0.0002″ and up, with the smallest opening being 10 to 15 microns, the smallest space between openings being 15 microns and critical feature tolerance of +/- 1-2 microns," adds Nojoumi.

Shimifrez offers a rapid-response service to deliver micro components to several precision industries such as the aerospace/satellite, automotive, telecommunications, micro-electronics and defense sectors. The demand now exists for relatively thin between 0.0005" (0.01mm) to 0.032" (0.8mm) complex and intricate metal components where tooling is very inexpensive, and modification to photo tooling can be done quickly and economically. Photo Etching has no effect on magnetic properties of the metal, or deformation whether internal stresses or thermal, resulting a Burr free component

Services & Capabilities. Shimifrez Inc. facility is located at 311 Rayette Rd #9-10 Concord, Ontario, just north of Toronto, Canada. Whether you are in the aerospace industry, medical device manufacturer, micro-electronics or telecommunications, we have the capabilities to help. For more information of how Shimifrez can help you enhance your product line please call 905-695-6898 or email photoetch@shimifrez.com or visit (http://www.shimifrez.com)

