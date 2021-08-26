Shimmer Announces $2M Seed Funding Led by VoLo Earth Ventures

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimmer Industries, Inc., an end-to-end software and firmware platform that automates the design, development and deployment of large-scale lighting projects by reducing the typical project lifecycle by thousands of hours, announced today that it is raising $2 million in seed funding led by VoLo Earth Ventures, an early-stage VC investing in the new energy economy through innovative products and technologies.

Shimmer's flagship product, Stellar 3D Studio, is recognized by lighting designers, architects and engineers for pioneering a "radical shift" in how complex lighting systems are planned, prototyped, and deployed. Shimmer's products can reduce a typical lighting project lifecycle by thousands of hours. Commercial lighting is a $105 billion industry including the rapidly growing smart lighting segment (18% CAGR thru 2030) driven by a massive upgrade cycle to meet new energy code compliance demands in-line with smart infrastructure. To ensure compliance with energy and green building regulations, Shimmer generates minute-by-minute energy consumption models that span up to one million LEDs, reducing energy usage by up to 85% while significantly lowering carbon emissions.