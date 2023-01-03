Shimmy, the Free Seven-Minute Fitness App, Promotes Healthy New Year Habits Through Charitable Donations

Shimmy will donate $1 per completed workout to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Essie Justice Group, and Razom for Ukraine.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimmy , a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is re-launching its free iPhone app with a research-based approach to building healthy habits in the New Year.

Credit: Chris Escamilla Photographed Trainers (From Left to Right): Raquel Horsford, Christa Janine, and Joya Kazi

Rooted in behavioral science, the app is bringing back its popular assortment of seven-minute "fun-size" workouts from January 1st - January 31st. "Shorter workouts like these lower the friction of starting a new exercise routine, and the variety keeps people from getting bored," says Kristen Berman, a leading expert in behavior change and a Shimmy advisor. Shimmy has also tapped into research on physical activity, like this recent study from Nature Medicine, showing that even a few minutes of daily exercise can have a positive, long-term impact on health.

Shimmy's novel charitable program offers an added incentive for users to stick to an exercise resolution, and to bring their friends along. For each workout completed in January, Shimmy will donate $1 to charity, plus an additional $10 for each new person referred to the app. "Shimmy amplifies the benefits of working out by supporting a cause you care about, and accountability from friends and family can help you stick to your plan," Berman says.

Shimmy's charity partners this month include Breast Cancer Research Foundation , Essie Justice Group , and Razom for Ukraine . "We are excited to be supporting this new set of charities that are particularly meaningful to our team of volunteers," added co-founder Kaitlyn Krieger.

The app's January launch builds upon the success of its first fitness challenge, designed like an advent calendar, through which a highly-engaged community of individuals enjoyed seven minutes of movement per day in December. Thousands of users signed up and collectively completed over 100,000 minutes of workouts including Bollywood cardio, 80's aerobics, and yoga.

"This January, Shimmy will continue to show users the joyful, positive impact of just a few minutes of movement each day," says Shimmy co-founder Nina Samarguliani.

Anyone interested in participating this January can download the free Shimmy app here and can follow along at @lets_shimmy on Instagram.

About Shimmy

Shimmy is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to get America moving. The free Shimmy iPhone app, which first launched in December, delivers a seven-minute workout video each day, and applies behavioral science insights to support users' wellness goals in the New Year. For every workout that users complete in January, Shimmy will donate $1 to charity. The app is easy to share with family and friends, and Shimmy will give an additional $10 to charity for each new referral. https://www.shimmy.org

