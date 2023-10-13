Shinan District in Qingdao: Forging a Premier Wedding Industry Destination

Publicity Department of the CPC Qingdao Shinan District Committee

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 13, 2023

Every year, tens of thousands of couples flock to Qingdao to capture their love through wedding photographs. In recent years, Qingdao has emerged as the top choice for wedding photoshoots in Northern China.

Nestled along "World's Most Beautiful Bay" with its breathtaking natural landscapes, Shinan District inherits Qingdao's innate fashion sense and the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures. The stunning natural scenery and distinctive culture make Shinan District a standout in the development of wedding cultural tourism.

Leveraging its exceptional resources, Shinan District has embraced a platform-based approach to cultivate the fashion-focused wedding industry, giving rise to a new "wedding + cultural tourism" IP.

Seizing the trend and capitalizing on the natural advantages of the old city, Shinan District has launched a series of themed events. These events encompass wedding planning, honeymoon tourism, wedding photography, and other related sectors, unveiling more facets of Qingdao to visitors. The "one-stop" wedding and tourism service industry chain is becoming a driving force behind regional cultural and tourism development.

Anna Villa, an iconic century-old building, has become a hotspot for lovebirds in Qingdao, offering love-themed photoshoots, singles' clubs, romantic afternoon teas, and more. As part of the inaugural Qingdao (Shinan) Courtyard Arts Festival, Anna Villa promotes various cultural activities, attracting those who cherish love.

In tune with the rhythm of the marriage and romantic market, Shinan District has unveiled the "Oath of Eternal Love" cultural tourism IP. This ecosystem combines cultural and romantic experiences, emphasizing immersive performances and art exhibitions. Collaborating with Anna Villa Wedding Art Center, it has created a romantic and exotic marriage and romantic cultural landmark.

Currently, Shinan District utilizes digital technology to establish China's first platform offering a complete range of marriage and romance-related products and services, catering to individuals of all ages. It actively expands its trillion-dollar wedding industry chain and develops a business model for industry growth, enhancing the vibrancy of the "cultural tourism + wedding" market in the historical urban area.

With its breathtaking scenery and rich cultural heritage, Qingdao continues to captivate visitors as a hub for love and romance.

