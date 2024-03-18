Shincheonji Church Celebrates a 40 Year History of Running Without Stopping

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) recounted its history from establishment up to today, in the work of healing all nations as promised by God.

On the morning of the 3/14/2024, a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of the founding is being held at the Cheongpyeong Shincheonji Peace Training Center. On the morning of March 14th, 2024, President Lee Man-hee is giving a sermon during the 40th anniversary ceremony held at the Cheongpyeong Shincheonji Peace Training Center.

According to the 'Announcement of the 40th Anniversary History Report' given at the foundation ceremony on the 14th, Shincheonji, founded March 14, 1984, didn't initially have a proper temple and worshipped outdoors. It wasn't until June of that year that its first small temple was secured in Bisan-dong, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do.

In September of that same year, the 'Shincheonji Holy Laws' were announced, and in the following year 1985, the tour of Revelation nationwide began.

On March 14, 1995, the organization of the 12 tribes was completed according to the structure of heaven as recorded in the Bible. In 1999, the General Assembly Headquarters and temple moved to Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, which is the place where the fulfillment of Revelation began, and it is still there today.

The Zion Christian Mission Center, Shincheonji's free Bible Theological Institution, has expanded from Sadang Center in Seoul in 1990 to nationwide, and it teaches the prophecies of the Bible and the reality of the fulfillment.

The Zion Christian Mission Center, which held its first graduation ceremony in 1991, held its first '100,000 Graduation Ceremony' with 103,764 graduates during the 110th graduation ceremony in 2019. And in 2022 and 2023, there were 106,186 and 108,084 graduates who completed the course, respectively.

Overseas missionary work of Shincheonji, which has experienced explosive growth, dates back to 1993. Since 2012, Shincheonji Word Seminar have also been held overseas.

Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, when the borders of each country were closed, online Word Seminars were held, and requests from other denominations to learn the Word flooded in. A MOU for the exchanging of the Word was signed with 443 churches in Korea and 9,462 churches in 77 countries abroad. Notably, 1,382 churches in 38 countries internationally changed their signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony after discussing the Word.

Last February, [Shincheonji Church of Jesus] launched a religious leader exchange program in Korea and received a tremendous response from about 80 religious leaders from 10 religions not only from Korea but also from around the world.

Media contact:

Scott Alwin

[email protected]

6266670497

SOURCE Shincheonji Church