Shincheonji Church of Jesus Attracts a Crowd of 80,000 at Sunday Service, Stirring Up Cheongju

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of the 8th in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, eighty thousand people gathered for Sunday service at Cheongju Church of the Matthias Tribe of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Cheongju Church). The news of Chairman Lee Man-hee's visit attracted not only believers from the Matthias Tribe, but also members of the John Tribe covering southern Gyeonggi and Seoul, as well as key leaders from churches nationwide.

Chairman Lee Man-hee greeting journalists after the Sunday service. Shincheonji believers gathered at Cheongju Church during Chairman Lee Man-hee's visit on the 8th.

Over 100 pastors from Protestant churches across the country attended the event to hear Chairman Lee's sermon.

Since the founding of Shincheonji Church, Chairman Lee has consistently emphasized the importance of the words of Revelation and the need for scripture-centered faith. This year alone he has traveled to over 40 locations domestically and abroad, focusing on delivering the words of Revelation based on the "who, what, when, where, why, how."

As a result, a noticeable shift is being observed, with more and more believers, both domestically and internationally, turning to Shincheonji Church after feeling unsatisfied with the teachings they encountered elsewhere.

Mr. Lee, who had practiced his faith in Presbyterian churches for over 30 years, said, "I've moved from church to church, attending sermons, early morning Bible studies, and cell groups, but I never found the clarity I was seeking. Then I attended Chairman Lee's nearly two-hour lecture on the Book of Revelation, which summarized the entire book so clearly that I was even shocked."

He continued, "When I set aside my prejudices and focused purely on the words, I felt my longstanding questions being resolved one by one. I believe that's why over 100,000 people have graduated each year, experiencing similar realizations as I did."

Moreover, the trend of younger generations in their 20s and 30s leaving religion is continuing to deepen, causing concern among Christian communities both domestically and abroad. In contrast, Shincheonji Church is seeing growth in young believers, with over 100,000 people completing an eight-month formal course each year. The church attributes this to its "scripture-centered faith" and "the excellence of the words of Revelation."

A representative from Shincheonji Church explained, "The core of Chairman Lee's message is that the prophecies of Revelation, once thought to be just stories from an old book, have been fulfilled, and there is a reality behind them. This is why Shincheonji Church offers an organized curriculum with irrefutable evidence, which is why so many people, regardless of gender, age, or religious background, are accepting it."

Media Contact:

Scott Alwin

714-947-3646

[email protected]

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony