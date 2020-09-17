Shincheonji Church of Jesus Invites All People of Religion Worldwide to Attend a Prayer Service to End COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The global family of religion must unite our hearts to overcome the hard times of COVID-19."

"Let us first repent of our sins, forgive our neighbors, and pray in one heart for COVID-19 to end."

Worldwide Day of Prayer

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee, Man-hee, henceforth, Shincheonji Church of Jesus) is suggesting to hold an online prayer service for all people of religion worldwide to end of COVID-19.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus announced that there will be an online prayer service on the afternoon of the 16th for all domestic and international congregation members of the 12 tribes to come together virtually in their respective homes to pray to God for the end of COVID-19. Also, they asked all people of religion who share the same purpose to participate.

During this time of pandemic when the entire world is in a state of danger, Chairman Lee, Man-hee suggested to hold a prayer service to have a time to pray for the virus to end all over the world and to repent of our sins that we individually may have committed without realizing it. The prayer service will show that the people of religion are taking the initiative and setting an example especially during the time of crisis. Also, it will show the importance of surpassing religion to overcome the time of danger together.

A representative of Shincheonji Church of Jesus stated, "During this time when the whole world is suffering from COVID-19, we, the people of faith of different denomination and religion, will break the walls that separate us and come together as one to pray so that we can overcome this time of crisis," and "If we pray with one heart in our respective places, then it will move the heavens."

Note: Please take note that Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been holding services online beginning from February 18th.

