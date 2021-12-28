Shincheonji Church of Jesus to Host a Live Seminar Series Regarding "The Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and the Testimony of the Fulfillment" Starting January 3

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, "Shincheonji Church") is hosting a seminar series, "The Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and the Testimony of the Fulfillment," starting January 3rd, following its Revelation seminar series. Shincheonji plans to proclaim to the world the true meaning of the parables of the secrets of heaven at the time of Revelation's fulfillment, following the words of the New Testament to "speak plainly" when the time comes (Jn 16:25) regarding the secrets of heaven hidden in parables (Mt 13:34-35).

Shincheonji Church said it will give a total of 24 lectures from January 3 to March 28, every Monday and Thursday (twice a week) at 10 AM (UTC+9:00). Instructors from Shincheonji Zion Christian Mission Center will be conducting the seminars, which will be broadcasted via Shincheonji's official YouTube channel available in 24 different languages. Chairman Lee Man-hee will give the first lecture of the series on January 3.

The main topics of the seminar will include: Two Kinds of Spirits; Basic Biblical Knowledge; Figurative Seed, Field, Tree, and Bird; Figurative Food and Yeast; Figurative Bowl, Scales, and Staff; Figurative Fire, Censer, Pot; Figurative Light, Lampstand, Blind, Deaf, and Wedding Clothes; Figurative Treasure and Rich; Figurative Stone and Idol — a total of 24 topics.

The secrets of heaven are described in parables, and understanding their true meaning is the elementary education course of Zion Christian Mission Center, operating as the Biblical educational center of Shincheonji Church. Zion Christian Mission Center's elementary course, which uses only the Bible to explain the true meaning of heaven written in parables, has already been praised as "the highest teaching that can only be understood if God explains it" by its numerous graduates.

Requests from people from all over the world have been pouring in to Shincheonji Church to learn its teaching after Shincheonji's seminar series on Revelation. With over 1,200 pastors who have already signed memoranda of understanding (MOU) in such a short time, many pastors, including those who participated in the previous Revelation seminars, are expected to participate in the upcoming parable seminar as well.

Shincheonji Church stated, "The secrets of the kingdom of heaven are hidden inside the Bible using various parables. Taking a literal approach to interpret spiritual contents will bring about huge errors." Shincheonji Church added, "The prophecy in the Old Testament, 'I will open my mouth in parables, I will utter hidden things, things from of old' (Ps 78:2), was fulfilled at Jesus' first coming. This seminar series will give people the opportunity to confirm the prophecy of Jesus has been fulfilled today, the prophecy that the secrets of heaven will be testified clearly when the time comes, no longer hidden in the parables and figurative language (Jn 16:25)."

