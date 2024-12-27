Shincheonji Suwon Church Holds 'Christmas Celebration Worship' with Approximately 13,800 Attendees Reflecting on the Meaning of Jesus' Bloodshed, Who Came in the Flesh 2,000 Years Ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 25th, Lee Man-hee, the General Assembly Chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus (hereafter referred to as Shincheonji Church), delivered this message during a sermon at the "Christmas Celebration Service" held at the Shincheonji Suwon Church. He emphasized that "this is why Jesus became the Savior."

At this "Christmas Celebration Service" hosted by Shincheonji Church, over 100 Protestant pastors from the Seoul and Gyeonggi regions attended.

On the 25th, at the Shincheonji Suwon Church in the Jangan District of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Chairman Lee Man-hee delivers a sermon during the "Christmas Celebration Service.

The Chairman reiterated, "God has worked throughout history to save humanity, and Jesus, too, fulfilled God's will by taking on the world's sins, thus saving us." He continued, saying, "Today, the world commemorates Jesus' birth. If Jesus had not taken on the sins of the world, the whole world would have perished, just like during the time of Noah."

Lee emphasized, "The goal of our faith is to enter the kingdom of heaven. That is why we have walked this path, regardless of any persecution. The Book of Revelation is fulfilled through the second coming of Jesus. The first coming of Jesus promised the fulfillment of Revelation."

He further explained, "What Shincheonji Church testifies to is not the unfulfilled prophecy, but the fulfilled reality of it. Lee also said, "Those who cannot confirm the reality of Revelation are not believing in the Bible but in something outside the Bible. Wouldn't it be better to believe with knowledge, rather than unknowingly?"

On this day, over 12,000 members of Shincheonji gathered to welcome the Chairman and the pastors. The festive welcome included various performances. In total, about 13,800 people, including members, pastors, and citizens, attended the service.

Baptist pastor Kim (name withheld) expressed, "It wasn't just a simple celebration; it was a time to deeply reflect on the meaning of Christmas. It also gave me insight into how to guide the faith of the congregation. It was an uplifting and comforting experience in such a chaotic world."

Meanwhile, the Chairman, despite being 93 years old, continues his passionate activities. Since January, he has visited over 70 Shincheonji churches across the country to listen to the members' concerns, share messages about the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation, and emphasize the importance of faith based on the Bible.

Media Contact:

Scott Alwin

626-230-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus