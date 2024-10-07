Shincheonji Word Seminar Captures 4,000 MZ Generation Members; 400 Attending Pastors Impressed

YEONGDEUNGPO, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5th, despite being a weekend, there was a lively atmosphere in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. This was due to the "2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Word Seminar" held by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji), which drew in over 400 pastors and a total of 14,000 attendees.

Young attendees mentioned that they came to the seminar after encountering Shincheonji's promotional activities in major areas of Seoul like Hongdae, Gangnam, and DDP (Dongdaemun Design Plaza).

Chairman Lee Man-hee delivering a lecture at the "2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Word Seminar" in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the 5th. Pastors listening to the lecture at the "2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Word Seminar" held in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the 5th.

Myung, a woman in her 20s from Mapo District, noted that she saw the promotional efforts in Hongdae. "I have a friend who attends Shincheonji, and I wondered why they continued attending despite the negative perceptions. After seeing the promotional activities, I decided to find out more," she shared.

After the seminar, these attendees expressed reactions like, "I misunderstood," "It's a place where people gather to follow God's will," and "This experience sparked my interest in Revelation."

"The content of the Book of Revelation and the Four Gospels is undoubtedly difficult to understand because it is written so complexly," said Shincheonji Chairman Man Hee Lee. "That's why it is even more important to see the reality of these prophecies and understand them through the evidence."

He continued, "People cannot believe because they don't know. Pastors must strive to understand first to teach properly. This is not about bringing people to our church," stressing the importance of understanding.

When Chairman Lee encouraged attendees to verify how the teachings of Shincheonji differ from their own and to provide spiritual nourishment to their congregations at the right time, the audience responded with applause.

Kim, a Presbyterian pastor in his 70s, remarked, "One of the biggest concerns today is the decreasing number of young people attending churches. Here, however, there are so many young people, all with bright expressions, and I couldn't help but be impressed. I think there are aspects that our pastors should definitely come and see for themselves."

Currently, nearly 40% of Shincheonji members are young people. They actively participate not only in Bible study but also in various church clubs, sports, and cultural activities.

A representative of Shincheonji noted, "This outcome starkly contrasts with the trend of declining religiosity and decreasing faith among young people, as shown in the numbers. We aim to fulfill the intellectual curiosity and spiritual needs of young generations, while also offering the necessary Word exchanges and materials for pastors," they said.

