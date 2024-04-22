Shincheonji's Chairman Man-hee Lee Hosts Bible Seminars by Continent Starting With Asia -Philippines

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 20th of April, at the Philippine International Convention Center, a powerful voice and confident speech is heard from someone of such small stature and at the age of 90, speaking in expressions that even young children can easily understand. This very person is Man-hee Lee, the chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji Church of Jesus). The seminar accommodating 4,000 people, kickstarted the Bible seminar series, beginning in Asia (I), then to Europe, Africa, America, and Oceania throughout the year, concluding with the Seminar in Asia (II). Shincheonji Church of Jesus organized this Word Seminar in response to the explosive and earnest requests for the "Shincheonji Revelation Seminar" from numerous pastors and believers around the world.

Chairman Lee shared his reason for testifying to the revealed word. He explained that Jesus showed and fed one person the events of Revelation 1 to 22. In Revelation 22:16, it is recorded that Jesus will send "his messenger" to the churches, and in verse 8, it records that it is "I, John" who has seen and heard the events of Revelation.

Chairman Lee said, "I traveled around the world preaching the word with the thought, 'I must tell everyone about this. How can I keep this to myself?'" He further stated, "I traveled around the world testifying 32 times to convey what I have seen and heard."

Chairman Lee confirmed that today is the era in which the Book of Revelation fulfills. "This world is in a deep sleep and does not know whether God's book of Revelation is fulfilling or not.... "More than half of Revelation has been fulfilled."

The Philippines has maintained a relationship with Chairman Lee for over ten years. He said, "I have a deep connection with the Philippines, the first place I came and testified to after receiving the word."

Due to the explosive responses and earnest requests from numerous pastors and believers around the world for the Shincheonji Revelation Word Seminar, we have decided to hold the "2024 Shincheonji Bible Seminar by Continent," starting with Asia. The Bible Seminar by continent is scheduled to be held in Europe, Africa, America, Oceania, and Asia (II) all throughout the year.

