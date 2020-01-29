Shindigz Supports Sixth Annual Night To Shine

"Shindigz is so excited and fortunate to support Tim Tebow and Night to Shine in making a difference in the world," said Shep Moyle, Owner and CEO of Shindigz. "The impact of this night is extraordinary and we share Tim's vision to celebrate people with special needs by making this night the most special it can be. Seeing the smiles and joy at these events is a life-changing moment for us, our company, and our team members."

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs ages 14+. Each location lavishly celebrates these honored guests with a red carpet entrance, hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room, a catered dinner, prom favors for each honored guest, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, and, of course, dancing! The highlight of the night comes when every one of the Night to Shine guests is crowned a king or queen of the prom!

As one of the world's largest online sellers of party supplies, Shindigz is uniquely positioned to come alongside TTF to help give more than 100,000 people a night they will never forget. Since 2016, Shindigz has been contracted as a resource to provide Night to Shine host churches with event decorations and party supplies, including photo backgrounds, banners, favors, crowns, tiaras and drawstring bags.

More than 720 churches are registered to host this year's event. Shindigz offers host churches discounted decorations and party supplies to create an unforgettable night for guests. First-time host churches receive an exclusive new church bundle, including banners, backgrounds and table decorations provided by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Individuals can get involved in the event by referring a host church, volunteering at a site near them, or donating to the Tim Tebow Foundation to help make this night available to even more communities.

For more information on Night to Shine, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine .

About Shindigz

Shindigz is a family-owned and operated online party supply store with 93 years of celebration history. Owned by a husband and wife team for more than 30 years, Shindigz is one of the largest party supply companies in the USA. Shindigz makes every celebration extraordinary with personalized party supplies, spectacular party props and every party theme imaginable. Head to Shindigz.com for all your go-to party inspiration, party-planning tips, and curated shopping experience.

Shindigz was awarded Indiana's Entrepreneurs of the Year in 1999 by Indiana Business Magazine, named one of Indiana's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and named Top 400 Websites in America by Forbes Magazine in 2000.

Shindigz is where fun comes to party!

SOURCE Shindigz