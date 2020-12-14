Shine a light of hope for the city with Silent Night Chicago

Here's how you can get involved and shine a light of hope for the city. At 9:09pm on December 24, light a candle or shine your phone from your front porch, street corner, balcony, or public place, and join fellow Chicagoans in singing "Silent Night" aloud for all to hear.

Radio stations are also being contacted and asked to play the song live on the air on Christmas Eve (a list of participating stations will be updated on the website). In addition, Silent Night Chicago will live stream a version of the song on their website on Christmas Eve.

News of the event is already spreading rapidly as more and more organizations across the city come aboard. Head to social media and invite others to join, then mark your calendar and tune in to your favorite station or watch on the website.

Moments like this have been popular in neighborhoods across Chicago during 2020. Neighbors come together outside at a specific hour to play music and sing along while practicing social distancing.

This Christmas Eve, Silent Night Chicago wants to create a unifying moment for the entire city, reminding us that there's still hope and that we're all in this season together. No matter our differences, no matter what we're going through, the spirit of Christmas lives on in 2020.

Just imagine thousands of lights popping up across the skyline and thousands of voices singing together. Now that would be some Christmas magic!

Visit the website (www.silentnightchicago.com), help spread the word with #silentnightchicago, and shine your light for Chicago at 9:09pm on Christmas Eve.

