SHINE Builds Out Senior Leadership Team to Advance Applied Fusion Strategy in a Year of Major Milestones

After successful Series E, DOE Conditional Commitment, and Lantheus SPECT acquisition, SHINE names new CFO, CLO, CSO and Board Director

JANESVILLE, Wis., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, an advanced nuclear technology company with commercialized fusion technology, today named three new senior leaders and a new board director after a series of recent major wins. Since the start of the year, SHINE closed a $240 million Series E led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, acquired Lantheus's isotope distribution business, and secured a $263 million conditional loan commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Kyle Stacey joins as Chief Financial Officer. David Willbrand joins as Chief Legal Officer. Ralph Alexander joins the company's Board of Directors. Chris Lee, who has served as SHINE's CFO since 2021, is named Chief Strategy Officer.

"Fusion energy is going to change the world in the coming decades. The question is who delivers it first at a cost that makes sense. After more than 15 years developing and commercially deploying fusion systems, we believe we're the company best positioned to do that," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. "Kyle, David, and Ralph are the right additions to advance our strategy. They each have experience scaling regulated, capital-intensive businesses required for our next phase. Chris has been one of the architects of SHINE's growth, and I'm excited to have him focus on driving growth and strategy at this inflection point for our business."

Kyle Stacey, Chief Financial Officer

Stacey spent over 17 years at Exact Sciences, where he helped build the Madison-based cancer diagnostics company from fewer than ten employees to a $23 billion acquisition by Abbott. He played a central role in more than $7 billion in capital raises and led major finance transformations across a high growth, regulated healthcare business.

Chris Lee, Chief Strategy Officer

Lee has been instrumental in shaping SHINE through a period of significant growth. Since joining SHINE in 2016, he has executed financing transactions, built financial processes and systems, driven M&A activities, and has played a central role in SHINE's development. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will lead corporate growth-related functions, including strategy, partnerships, corporate development, and our strategic product development roadmap.

David Willbrand, Chief Legal Officer

Willbrand most recently served as founding Chief Legal Officer of Pacaso, the SoftBank-backed fintech, where he raised more than $300 million in equity and structured over $1 billion in debt facilities. He previously spent more than 15 years as an equity partner at Thompson Hine LLP, where he chaired the firm's Emerging Company and Venture Capital Practice Group.

Ralph Alexander, Board of Directors

Alexander is Chairman and CEO of Gridfree.AI. He previously served as President, CEO, and Chairman of Talen Energy and spent a decade as a Partner and Managing Director at Riverstone and Carlyle. Earlier in his career he held multiple executive roles at BP, including CEO of BP Gas, Power & Renewables, CEO of Innovene, EVP of Global Exploration and EVP Refining. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Net Power. Ralph brings an incredible career of operational leadership and excellence to SHINE's board.

About SHINE

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, developing innovative fusion-based technology that combines safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SHINE has successfully commercialized fusion across multiple applications, including neutron testing markets such as neutron radiography, radiation-effects testing and fusion material research. It has commercialized and is scaling its proprietary medical isotope production, processes, supplying high-quality radioisotopes essential for procedures including diagnosing heart disease and cancer as well as cancer therapy.

Beyond these applications, SHINE is pioneering nuclear waste recycling to make nuclear energy more sustainable. Its long-term purpose is to change the way humans make energy by commercializing fusion energy. Unlike other fusion companies, SHINE takes a commercially driven path mirroring successful deep-tech industries. Through this visionary approach, SHINE is advancing technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy, making a lasting impact across multiple sectors.

Learn more at www.shinefusion.com.

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC