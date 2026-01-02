SHINE Completes Acquisition of Lantheus SPECT Business, Names Michael Rossi SHINE SPECT CEO

SHINE acquires Billerica manufacturing facility and established SPECT product portfolio, expanding leadership in nuclear medicine

JANESVILLE, Wis., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Lantheus' SPECT business, including the North Billerica, Massachusetts SPECT manufacturing facility and its portfolio of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. The acquisition brings immediate revenue and operational scale in the $19 billion nuclear medicine market. SHINE also announced that Michael Rossi will join the company as CEO of SHINE SPECT USA, LLC.

The SPECT facility has manufactured TechneLite® (Technetium Tc 99m Generator) for 55 years, serving hospitals and imaging centers across North America. The product portfolio also includes SPECT imaging agents Cardiolite® (Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc99m Sestamibi for Injection) and NEUROLITE® (Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc99m Bicisate for Injection), as well as Xenon Xe-133 Gas for pulmonary imaging. These products are used in millions of diagnostic imaging procedures annually for cardiac, pulmonary, thyroid, bladder, and other applications.

The acquisition integrates manufacturing expertise, customer relationships, and established market position into SHINE's nuclear medicine business.

"The nuclear medicine supply chain needs to be modernized to keep up with patient needs," says Greg Piefer, founder and CEO SHINE Technologies. "We're building that now, bringing new technology to bear across both diagnostic and therapeutic markets. This strengthens the entire isotope supply ecosystem and positions SHINE to deliver the reliability healthcare depends on."

To lead the integration and growth of the SPECT business, SHINE has named Michael Rossi as CEO of SHINE SPECT USA, LLC.

Most recently, Rossi served as President and CEO of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, where he led the company's growth and successful acquisition by SERB Pharmaceuticals. He was General Manager of the U.S. business for Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company, and served as GM of GE Healthcare's Global SPECT Segment. He also led Jubilant Radiopharma as President, building it into a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical leader. Rossi currently serves on the Board of Directors for Nucleus RadioPharma.

"Mike Rossi's thirty years of experience in radiopharmaceuticals makes him the right leader to integrate and grow our SPECT operations," said Piefer.

"I'm excited to join SHINE at this pivotal moment. The SPECT team has built strong customer relationships and operational excellence over decades. Combining that foundation with SHINE's expanding production capabilities creates the integrated platform the nuclear medicine market needs. I'm looking forward to working with this team to strengthen supply chain security for our customers and patients," said Michael Rossi.

SHINE's Chrysalis facility, currently under development in Janesville, Wisconsin, is designed to become the largest isotope production facility in the world. Chrysalis will use fusion-based technology to produce molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the parent isotope that decays into Tc-99m used in diagnostic imaging. The SPECT business will use the Mo-99, Xe-133, and other isotopes produced at Chrysalis, creating an integrated supply chain from production through distribution to patients.

With this acquisition, SHINE's nuclear medicine platform now spans both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The North Billerica SPECT facility, operating as SHINE SPECT USA, LLC, brings decades of SPECT production expertise. SHINE currently operates one of the largest Lu-177 production facilities in the western hemisphere, with capacity for up to 100,000 doses annually and the ability to expand to 200,000 doses per year for targeted cancer therapies. Together, these capabilities position SHINE to deliver integrated isotope supply across the full spectrum of nuclear medicine.

About Technetium-99m and SPECT Imaging

Technetium-99m is the most widely used medical isotope in the world, enabling diagnostic imaging procedures that help physicians evaluate heart function, detect pulmonary embolisms, assess thyroid conditions, and diagnose other medical conditions. SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) imaging uses radiopharmaceuticals labeled with Tc-99m to create detailed images of organs and tissues, providing critical diagnostic information for patient care.

About SHINE

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, developing innovative fusion-based technology that combines safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SHINE has successfully commercialized fusion across multiple applications, including neutron testing markets such as neutron radiography, radiation-effects testing and fusion material research. It has commercialized and is scaling its proprietary medical isotope production processes, supplying high-quality radioisotopes essential for procedures including diagnosing heart disease and cancer as well as cancer therapy.

Beyond these applications, SHINE is pioneering nuclear waste recycling to make nuclear energy more sustainable. Its long-term purpose is to change the way humans make energy by commercializing fusion energy. Unlike other fusion companies, SHINE takes a commercially driven path mirroring successful deep-tech industries. Through this visionary approach, SHINE is advancing technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy, making a lasting impact across multiple sectors.

Learn more at www.shinefusion.com

