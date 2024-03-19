SHINE Executives to Speak at Fusion Industry Association Annual Conference and CERAWeek Innovation Agora

Sessions at prestigious energy conferences set to drive fusion energy dialogue, reinforcing commitment to commercialization and nuclear waste recycling

JANESVILLE, Wis., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, a next-generation fusion company, announced Greg Piefer, founder and CEO, and Ross Radel, CTO, will present at energy conferences this week: the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., and the CERAWeek Innovation Agora in Houston, Texas.

Piefer is invited to speak on the panel Alternative Markets at the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) Conference on March 21 in Washington, D.C. This event brings together policymakers, scientists, researchers and industry leaders to discuss concrete ways to accelerate the path to commercial fusion energy.

Radel is invited to present Used Nuclear Fuel Transmutation and Energy Production: SHINE's Fusion Approach on March 20 at CERAWeek Innovation Agora in Houston, Texas. The conference brings together a community of technologists, startup entrepreneurs, VCs and investors, thought leaders, policy makers, and corporate innovators—all committed to exploring new pathways for lower emissions, affordability and reliability.

About SHINE:

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Distinguished by its proprietary medical isotope production processes, SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177 – a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments. Anticipating further advancements, the company's forward-looking vision includes the creation of molybdenum-99, a diagnostic tool that plays a pivotal role in medical procedures aimed at detecting heart disease and cancer.

SHINE's commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion-technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

