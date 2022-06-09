Shine Kitchen Co.® by Tribest Expands Product Line with First-of-its-Kind 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer

Company Removes Barriers to Healthy Living with Line of Ultra-Functional Wellness Essentials

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine Kitchen Co. ®, a subsidiary of wellness appliance giant, Tribest Corporation, today announces the release of its innovative new 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer. The company, whose aim is to develop thoughtfully-designed tools that make daily wellness rituals easy, is applying learnings from its 30-year health journey to mitigate common barriers to achieving a clean lifestyle.

Shine Kitchen Co.'s Electric Spiralizer creates freshly spiralized, plant-based noodles in four popular noodle shapes: Angel Hair, Spaghetti, Fettuccine & Ribbon. Shine Kitchen Co.'s 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer

Offering both versatility and convenience, the Shine Kitchen Co.® 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer makes meal prep easier than ever as it enables consumers to create fresh, plant-based noodles in a matter of seconds in four popular noodle shapes: Angel Hair, Spaghetti, Fettuccine & Ribbon.

Unlike other spiralizers, this compact and 100% BPA-free spiralizer contains a first-of-its-kind, no-slip veggie grip specially designed to grip the entire piece of produce from the outside in order to prevent slippage and minimize leftover produce. This innovative feature enables the machine to keep all produce—whether soft or hard— in place to quickly create perfectly spiralized noodles. With a completely self-contained feed chute for optimum kitchen safety, users can quickly churn entire vegetables while eliminating food waste and frustration.

"Consumers desire efficient and easy-to-use kitchen and wellness appliances that are sleek and compact, with technology that conveniently enables them to achieve—and maintain—a healthy lifestyle," explained Will Choi, Vice President at Tribest. "Our new spiralizer checks all of these boxes and provides our customers with endless ways to enjoy fresh vegetables with virtually no prep and a quick clean-up!"

"We are incredibly proud of this new release and the entire Shine Kitchen Co product line," said Jae Choi, founder & CEO of Tribest Corporation. "Our goal is for anyone to be able to easily achieve a healthy lifestyle, regardless of kitchen size, budget or schedule. Individuals can expect all Shine Kitchen Co.® products to be compact, without compromising power; affordable, without sacrificing quality; and easy-to-use, while still wowing with innovation. Our Electric Spiralizer is no exception. We can't wait to hear what our customers think!"

Shine Kitchen Co.® 's Electric Spiralizer can be used with a variety of produce like zucchini, beets, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, broccoli, and even whole fruit for consistent and fresh-tasting results every time. Just choose your blade, which determines how your produce is cut, insert your produce into the holder, turn on the machine, and gently press down for beautifully spiralized 'noodles' in seconds. Storing the machine is just as simple, as all components easily fit inside of the container.

The company's 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer can be purchased at an MSRP of $69.95 and is available for purchase through Tribest's website and a number of retailers like Home Depot, Wayfair, and Macy's. For more information about Shine Kitchen Co.®, please visit www.shinekitchen.co .

ABOUT SHINE KITCHEN CO. BY TRIBEST:

Shine Kitchen Co.® is a subsidiary of appliance leader Tribest Corporation, manufacturing easy-to-use wellness appliances. Shine Kitchen Co.® 's design ethos is to maximize performance while minimizing its footprint by creating compact appliances, using less materials, to fit any sized kitchen. The company's products include its Cold Press Vertical Slow Juicer, Automatic Pour Over Coffee Machine and its newly launched 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer. Please visit www.shinekitchen.co for more information.

ABOUT TRIBEST CORPORATION:

Based out of Anaheim, California, Tribest Corporation has proudly spent 34 years manufacturing high-quality appliances, carefully designed to make healthy living easy. Tribest aims to provide its customers with the latest innovations to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. Its products range from high-end juicers and blenders, to dehydrators, spiralizers, sprouters, nut milk makers, coffee appliances and more. To learn more about Tribest Corporation, visit www.tribest.com .

Media Contact:

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

310.694.0895

SOURCE Shine Kitchen Co. by Tribest