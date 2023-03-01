Shine Kitchen Co. by Tribest's New Automatic Cold Brew Machine Delivers Fresh Cold-Brewed Coffee & Tea in Only 10 Minutes

Heat-Free, Instant Cold Brew Machine Features Innovative Vacuum Extraction and Automatic Spinning Technology

Technology to be Unveiled at The Inspired Home Show and Natural Products Expo West 2023

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine Kitchen Co. by Tribest is proudly anticipating the debut of its new Rapid Cold Brew Coffee & Tea Machine at two of the industry's most distinguished trade shows—The Inspired Home Show and Natural Products Expo West 2023. Using Vacuum Extraction Technology, this innovative new coffee machine eliminates the 12-hour-long steeping process to deliver fresh, cold-brewed coffee and tea in as little as 10 minutes.

Introducing the Shine Rapid Cold Brew Machine with Vacuum Extraction Technology Shine Kitchen Co.® Rapid Cold Brew Coffee & Tea Machine with Vacuum Extraction Technology This Rapid Cold Brew Machine Delivers Vacuum-Extracted Cold Brewed Coffee & Raw Tea in As Little As 10 Minutes with Absolutely No Heat!

The Rapid Cold Brew Machine utilizes a one-of-a-kind vacuum technology to provide a full-flavored extraction without the bitterness you get from brewing hot coffee or tea. This zero-heat machine can brew up to 40 oz. of cold brew coffee in Light, Medium, Strong or Extra-Strength roast in 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the setting. Featuring a beautiful, BPA-free, glass carafe, which contains an additional fitted filter, consumers can enjoy fresh cold brew with a smoother finish, in a fraction of the time.

"At Tribest we always strive to deliver innovative technology that solves common pain points in our customers' lives," said Tribest CEO Will Choi. "With the launch of this automatic cold brew machine, we feel we've done exactly that. No more waiting nearly a day to enjoy cold brew. Now, our customers can enjoy cold brewed coffee, or even a high-antioxidant, raw tea, with the push of a button!"

The Rapid Cold Brew Machine from Shine Kitchen Co. works with either cold or room temperature water to supply up to five servings of cold brew. Unlike competing models which spin, vibrate or heat coffee—yielding a grainy and bitter result—this automatic cold brew machine delivers a superior product in a user-friendly fashion, and comes complete with a pre-measured scoop and easy-to-follow guide for the perfect cup of coffee every time.

Making its official debut at The Inspired Home trade show [Booth #L11913] and Natural Products Expo West [Booth #1604], the cold brew machine will be available for purchase at Tribest.com, Target, Amazon, Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other select retailers for $129.95. For more information about the Shine Rapid Cold Brew Coffee & Tea Machine please visit www.shinekitchen.co . or follow @TribestLife on social media.

ABOUT SHINE KITCHEN CO. BY TRIBEST:

Shine Kitchen Co.® is a subsidiary of appliance leader Tribest Corporation, manufacturing easy-to-use wellness appliances. Shine Kitchen Co.®'s design ethos is to maximize performance while minimizing its footprint by creating compact appliances, using less materials, to fit any sized kitchen. The company's products include its Cold Press Vertical Slow Juicer, Automatic Pour Over Coffee Machine and its newly launched 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer and Shine Easy Cold Press Juicer. Please visit www.shinekitchen.co for more information.

Media Contact:

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

310.694.0895

SOURCE Tribest