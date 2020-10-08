Shine launches Quick Start for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) OpenCloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine Solutions Group Pty Ltd, an enterprise cloud and digital platform solutions developer, today announced the launch of a new AWS Quick Start for AEM OpenCloud. Already implemented by two of Australia's four largest retail banks, ANZ and NAB, the AEM OpenCloud Quick Start allows organizations to deploy and manage mission-critical AEM websites quickly and easily, with increased agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

According to Shine CTO Luke Alexander, the Quick Start will allow organizations to massively accelerate AEM cloud deployment. "Working with AWS, we've created a Quick Start using the AWS Well-Architected Framework and AEM OpenCloud, that will cut down the engineering time for deploying AEM on AWS by at least half, while significantly improving stability and reliability -- and making blue/green production upgrades dramatically easier," said Alexander.

Running AEM in the cloud has traditionally been a significant effort to deploy. Baking in seven years of experience implementing AEM, Shine open-sourced AEM OpenCloud and with AWS developed this new Quick Start. Learn more at www.shinesolutions.com.

Enterprises using it can achieve 75-minute deployments of AEM OpenCloud on AWS through common architectural patterns and automation. It combines multiple open-source libraries providing all the necessary building blocks for running AEM on AWS. The AEM OpenCloud Quick Start includes a vetted, production-ready architecture reference blueprint, AWS CloudFormation templates that automate deployment, and a guide to the architecture with step-by-step deployment instructions.

According to NAB's Acting Head of Technology, Digital Content & Customer Communications Brendan Colson, Shine's technical expertise has been key to their success. "Shine's AWS and AEM expertise has been key for running non-cloud-native AEM successfully in AWS. Shine's approach to partnering, combined with technical skills in delivery and training to uplift our workforce, has been key to our success - building a solution that we now support ourselves," said Colson.

The AEM OpenCloud Quick Start is available here - https://fwd.aws/Aezwb

About Shine Solutions Group

A team of technology consultants and software developers specializing in digital platforms and applications, AWS cloud solutions and cloud managed services. Trusted by major corporations and Federal Government departments for 22 years, Shine has six years' experience implementing and production hardening AEM on AWS for major organizations.

