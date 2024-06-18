SHINE Technologies & Zeno Power announce partnership to recycle nuclear waste material to fuel radioisotope power systems

SHINE and Zeno enter an MOU to develop radioisotope supply chain for power systems that enable persistent operations from the seabed to the lunar surface

JANESVILLE, Wis., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies , a next-generation fusion company, today announced their partnership with Zeno Power , a leading developer of commercial Radioisotope Power Systems (RPSs). This partnership is a significant step forward in SHINE's Phase 3 initiative to recycle and reuse spent nuclear fuel.

Through this new partnership, SHINE plans to provide Zeno with Strontium-90 (Sr-90) to power RPSs for national security, scientific exploration, and commercial applications in frontier environments. Sr-90 is a byproduct of nuclear fission and a major contributor of heat and radioactivity in spent nuclear fuel. It makes it beneficial to remove from the waste and desirable to reuse as a fuel source for RPSs.

RPSs are compact devices that convert heat from the decay of radioisotopes into a persistent and reliable supply of clean energy. Sr-90 has been used and deployed in RPSs before but historically the systems were heavy, constraining their use to limited terrestrial applications.

Zeno's key innovation is its novel design that results in a lightweight and affordable RPS, enabling broad commercial use of the technology in space and terrestrially. Zeno successfully demonstrated its first Sr-90 heat source at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in late 2023, and has over $60M in contracts with NASA, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Space Force. This new partnership with SHINE could supply Zeno with Sr-90 fuel for decades into the future to power missions from the seabed to the lunar surface.

SHINE's partnership with Zeno represents its latest momentum in building an industry coalition for nuclear recycling, along with Deep Isolation and Orano , who share the same goal of solving the world's nuclear waste problem. The collaboration between SHINE and Zeno highlights the growing market for long-endurance power sources that are sustainable and reliable in frontier environments.

"Our partnership with Zeno Power marks a key milestone in our mission to develop more sustainable power sources," said Ross Radel, Chief Technology Officer at SHINE Technologies. "Spent nuclear fuel recycling is an environmentally sustainable approach that provides critical isotopes domestically. These isotopes can transition used nuclear fuel into a clean energy source for the future. We're proud to pioneer this approach that will help advance scientific missions and mitigate hurdles to the broader long-term adoption of nuclear energy."

"We are thrilled to be working with SHINE to expand our fuel supply chain efforts and help recycle materials considered waste into sustainable, reliable power sources," said Harsh Desai, Chief Commercialization Officer at Zeno Power. "Our team is committed to enabling critical operations from the seabed to the lunar surface, and SHINE's supply of Sr-90 will help us do just that – on an even greater scale."

About SHINE:

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Distinguished by its proprietary medical isotope production processes, SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177—a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments. Anticipating further advancements, the company's forward-looking vision includes the creation of molybdenum-99, a diagnostic tool that plays a pivotal role in medical procedures aimed at detecting heart disease and cancer.

SHINE's commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion-technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

About Zeno Power, Inc.

Zeno Power is a leading developer of commercial radioisotope power systems (RPSs). The company, founded in 2018, has offices in Washington, D.C., and Seattle, WA. Zeno is currently executing on contracts with NASA and the DOD, and is on track to deliver its initial RPSs to customers by 2026. Zeno is backed by a world-class portfolio of investors including Tribe Capital, 1517 Fund, AIN Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, and DCVC. Learn more at zenopower.com.

