SHINE Technologies Collaborates with University of Wisconsin-Madison and WARF Therapeutics to Create Promising New Treatments for Kidney and Prostate Cancers

This groundbreaking research stems from a collaboration between the Advanced Radiotheranostic Lab, led by Dr. Reinier Hernandez at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, WARF Therapeutics, and SHINE Technologies. WARF Therapeutics has heavily invested to accelerate the development of theranostic radiopharmaceutical programs at UW-Madison, like WT-7695 and ART-101, while SHINE Technologies provides the high-quality lutetium-177 integral to this innovative cancer treatment approach.

When paired with innovative cancer-seeking radiopharmaceutical agents that precisely target tumors and metastases, Lu-177 delivers a potent dose of radiation to kill cancer cells while minimizing harm to healthy tissue. Research has shown that radiopharmaceuticals have the potential to reduce the risk of side effects from treatment compared to other cancer therapies.

The initial pre-clinical results of 177Lu-WT-7695 show unprecedently high tumor uptake at 24h and significant tumor retention at seven days. Consequently, treatment studies lead to significant tumor regression and 100% survival in a mouse model of kidney cancer . WT-7695 is a best-in-class CA9 radiopharmaceutical and is moving into IND-enabling studies in early 2025.

Other studies led by Dr. Hernandez's lab show that 177Lu-ART-101, a new treatment for advanced prostate cancer, performs better than the current therapy, PSMA-617 (another radiopharmaceutical). The study showed that ART-101 demonstrated superior tumor growth inhibition compared to existing radiopharmaceuticals targeting the prostate specific membrane antigen. This novel compound targets cancer cells more effectively, with approximately three times more Lu-177 reaching the tumors and remaining there for an extended period. Notably, ART-101 maintained its efficacy even at lower administered activities, potentially leading to reduced side effects for patients in future clinical applications. These promising results set the stage for human trials to validate the treatment's potential to improve outcomes for prostate cancer patients.

"We're witnessing an increasing role for radiopharmaceuticals as a pillar of cancer treatment given their meaningful clinical activity and high tolerability compared to chemotherapy," said Dr. Reinier Hernandez, Assistant Professor of Medical Physics and Radiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and principal investigator of the studies. "This is very exciting for the future of cancer treatment, and we have just begun to scratch the surface. We look forward to continuing to leverage radiopharmaceuticals, through our collaboration with WARF Therapeutics and SHINE, to enable new avenues to treat the most aggressive types of cancer."

"These close relationships between industry and academia are the heart and soul of WARF Therapeutics," said Jon Young, Head of WARF Therapeutics. "This partnership demonstrates how productively and efficiently we can move from concept to prototype, from bench to bedside, and get drugs in the hands of clinicians to improve patient outcomes."

Hernandez's lab chose SHINE as its partner for sourcing Lu-177 given Ilumira's superior quality and US-based production. This ensures faster, flexible delivery, lower costs, and the ability to scale. It also enables research and clinical trials to stay on schedule, and for patients to benefit sooner, as this US supply helps bring innovative cancer therapies to market faster. SHINE has the highest production capacity in the U.S for Lu-177, enabling production of hundreds of thousands of cancer-fighting doses annually.

"This is further validation that Ilumira is more effective than the standard of care for cancer treatment," said Greg Piefer, CEO and founder of SHINE. "We're on the verge of an amazing frontier in cancer treatment. I believe we're going to move from merely fighting disease progression to actually curing patients. We're thrilled to support the University of Wisconsin in its groundbreaking work and excited to play even a small role in world-changing programs like these. We look forward to our continued collaboration to create a brighter future for patients."

The group plans to have WT-7695 and ART-101 move on to human trials within the next year. WARF, the proprietor of both technologies, is seeking partners for continued development and commercialization to advance these promising radiopharmaceuticals. Dr. Hernandez's team will give presentations on these and other findings at the 2024 Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM).

About SHINE:

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility. SHINE's fusion expertise drives innovation across multiple sectors, from advanced radiation testing for aerospace and defense to medical isotope production for cancer treatments.

The company's groundbreaking fusion systems support critical applications in national security, scientific research, and industrial testing. Simultaneously, SHINE is pioneering solutions in healthcare, producing essential medical isotopes like lutetium-177 and soon, molybdenum-99 for diagnostic and therapeutic use.

Looking to the future, SHINE is leveraging its fusion knowledge to tackle complex energy challenges, including the potential for nuclear waste recycling and clean energy generation. With this comprehensive approach, SHINE continues to push the boundaries of fusion technology, driving advancements that promise to create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.

About WARF:

Incorporated as a nonprofit foundation in 1925, WARF has a founding purpose "to promote, encourage, and aid scientific investigation and research at and within the University of Wisconsin-Madison." Over 98 years the foundation has funded more than $4.5 billion in cumulative research grants to UW-Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research (adjusted for inflation), has been issued more than 4,200 patents (with 2,245 active patents), generates an additional 375 invention disclosures and 55 revenue-generating licenses each year, and has helped create 198 startup companies based on UW-Madison technologies. For more information, visit warf.org and watch a video about how WARF stewards the Cycle of Innovation.

About WARF Therapeutics:

Consistent with WARF's mission to support UW-Madison research and make a global impact, WARF Therapeutics is a major initiative to move new pharmaceuticals closer to the market and patients. The program will take select assets and lead them through preclinical development, towards commercialization and the benefit of human lives. More at warf.org/therapeutics.

About Advance Radiotheranostics (ART) Lab:

The Advanced Radiotheranostics Laboratory, led by Reinier Hernandez, PhD, is an academic lab dedicated to the discovery and development of novel radiopharmaceuticals for imaging and therapy. The lab also focuses on understanding the radiobiology of cancers to inform the development of more effective interventions to treat the most aggressive types of cancer.

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC