SHINE Technologies Donates Doses of its Cancer Therapy to Patients in Need through New Collaboration with the Oncidium Foundation

SHINE donates cancer therapy doses to underserved patients via Oncidium foundation's RLT-Connect

The doses will be made available through the Oncidium foundation's RLT-Connect platform , which is designed to connect healthcare professionals seeking radiopharmaceutical therapy for their patients and radioisotope suppliers willing to donate doses to make this life-saving treatment accessible to those in need. The Oncidium foundation's initiative aims to provide 2,000 doses of radiopharmaceutical therapy in five years.

"Partnering with SHINE through the RLT-Connect initiative marks a significant step forward in expanding access to radioligand therapy," said Rebecca Lo bue, CEO of the Oncidium foundation. "SHINE's contribution of treatment doses will directly benefit cancer patients, helping us bridge the gap between innovation and accessibility. We are grateful for the collective support of individuals and companies who believe in and trust our mission. Together, we are working to ensure that every cancer patient, whoever and wherever they are, has an equal opportunity to access this potentially life-saving technology."

Clinical research has shown that radiopharmaceuticals provide effective cancer treatment , especially when standard therapies fail. They've also been shown to make tumors more responsive to immunotherapy . Unfortunately, global access remains limited due to reimbursement issues, supply constraints, and logistical challenges. Combined with varied costs of living, accessing this type of treatment can be prohibitive. RLT-Connect's ultimate goal is to raise awareness with local regulatory bodies about the need to reimburse radioligand therapies.

Dr. Fernando Acosta, a doctor based in Argentina, endured a grueling four-year battle with prostate cancer, undergoing more than 40 chemotherapy sessions. Despite these efforts, his condition continued to deteriorate. The Oncidium foundation intervened, securing Dr. Acosta access to a radiopharmaceutical treatment with lutetium-177 – the same medical isotope in SHINE's Ilumira. This innovative therapy led to a remarkable recovery. Dr. Acosta's story embodies the Oncidium foundation's commitment to extending and improving lives.

With SHINE's donation, lower-income patients in need of this potentially life-saving treatment will be able to get the care they need and cannot otherwise afford. Treatment like this typically costs tens of thousands of dollars per patient, which is often covered by insurance in the U.S., but is less commonly covered in other parts of the world.

"We're deeply inspired by the Oncidium foundation's mission to improve global access to treatment for cancer patients, especially in underserved regions where radiopharmaceutical therapy is often limited or unavailable," said Greg Piefer, CEO and founder of SHINE. "At our core, we believe that everyone, regardless of their location or circumstances, deserves a fighting chance against cancer. SHINE couldn't be more proud to aid the Oncidium foundation in this important work and contribute to a future where cutting-edge therapies and hope are within reach."

This announcement comes as both organizations prepare to participate in the upcoming European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) conference in Hamburg, Germany. Along with this collaboration, the Oncidium foundation will kick off its "Fit for Life" initiative at the conference, including its Tackle Cancer Challenge , a global event for cancer care. The challenge aims to raise funds to support patients in need of radiopharmaceutical therapy and accelerate global access. Activations will take place throughout the EANM conference, encouraging attendees to track their steps and contribute to a collective goal of 50,000 kilometers. Donations made through this challenge will support the Oncidium foundation's RLT-Connect program.

To visit SHINE at EANM, visit booth #S47. To register for the Tackle Cancer Challenge, please visit the site .

About SHINE:

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility. SHINE's fusion expertise drives innovation across multiple sectors, from advanced radiation testing for aerospace and defense to medical isotope production for cancer treatments.

The company's groundbreaking fusion systems support critical applications in national security, scientific research, and industrial testing. Simultaneously, SHINE is pioneering solutions in healthcare, producing essential medical isotopes like lutetium-177 and soon, molybdenum-99 for diagnostic and therapeutic use.

Looking to the future, SHINE is leveraging its fusion knowledge to tackle complex energy challenges, including the potential for nuclear waste recycling and clean energy generation. With this comprehensive approach, SHINE continues to push the boundaries of fusion technology, driving advancements that promise to create a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.

About the Oncidium foundation:

The Oncidium foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global access to radiotheranostics for cancer care, founded in 2011 by Dr. Richard Zimmermann. The foundation's priorities include raising awareness about radiotheranostics among patients and physicians, investing in research and scholarships, supporting and financing the development of new radiopharmaceuticals for therapy, supporting clinical best practices, and improving access to patients globally. For more information visit www.oncidiumfoundation.org or the RLT-Connect platform: rltconnect.oncidiumfoundation.org and follow Oncidium on LinkedIn and X .

SHINE Technologies, LLC