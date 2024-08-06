SHINE Technologies Hires Jiajia Wu as New Chief Accounting Officer and Edward Taibi as General Counsel

Demonstrating SHINE's commitment to profitability, growth while executing the company's four-staged approach to fusion. Post this

As SHINE's chief accounting officer, Wu will focus on maintaining the company's path to profitability and its journey to financial success. Prior to joining SHINE, Wu spent the last three years at Hyzon Motors, a hydrogen fuel cell technology company, where she held various roles as SVP Finance and Accounting and Interim CFO as well as Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Accounting Officer. Her extensive background includes serving as Global Director of Technical and Cost Accounting at UL Solutions, a global safety science company providing testing, inspection and certification, training, advisory and risk management services, decision-making tools and intelligence in more than 100 countries, and various positions at EY.

"SHINE's strategic phased approach blends innovation with a grounded, practical mindset in a way that is truly impressive," said Wu. "I'm thrilled to join this forward-thinking team and contribute to SHINE's success in advancing cutting-edge technologies."

"We are excited to welcome Jiajia to SHINE," said Chris Lee, CFO of SHINE. "Her experience leading and scaling teams, and deep financial and technical knowledge will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow our business."

Edward Taibi joins SHINE's leadership as general counsel, where he will provide expert legal and strategic business guidance to support all aspects of SHINE's mission. Taibi's previous roles include general counsel and executive vice president at Archaea Energy, the largest provider of renewable natural gas in the U.S., and executive vice president at MacAndrews & Forbes, a holding company with a diversified portfolio of large-scale public and private operating companies.

"I'm inspired by the work SHINE is doing to create a safer, healthier and cleaner world," said Taibi. "I look forward to leveraging my extensive legal and strategic business experience to support all aspects of SHINE's mission, helping the company achieve its goals and drive value for shareholders."

"Edward brings broad experience navigating both public and private markets, and has a strong track record of executing complex transactions in the defense and energy arenas, among many other industries," said Greg Piefer, SHINE founder and CEO. "His skills as general counsel will strengthen our team as we continue to grow our position as the global leader in fusion technology and applications."

About SHINE Technologies

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Distinguished by its proprietary medical isotope production processes, SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177—a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments. Anticipating further advancements, the company's forward-looking vision includes the creation of molybdenum-99, a diagnostic tool that plays a pivotal role in medical procedures aimed at detecting heart disease and cancer.

SHINE's commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion-technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges—nuclear waste recycling. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on the domains of technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

