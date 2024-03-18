SHINE Technologies to Exhibit at 7th Annual Theranostics World Congress

Improving Global Access to Life-Saving Radiopharmaceuticals

JANESVILLE, Wis., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, a leader in medical isotope production, will showcase its innovative capabilities for producing non-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a Lu-177), a radioisotope used in targeted cancer treatments, at the 7th Theranostic World Congress (TWC), March 22-24 in Santiago, Chile. Attendees are invited to visit Booth A13 to learn about SHINE's production capabilities at its Cassiopeia facility.

N.c.a Lu-177 plays a crucial role in targeted radiopharmaceuticals, acting as a precise weapon against cancer cells. When coupled with specific molecules that target tumors, Lu-177 delivers localized radiation directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

SHINE's proprietary technology allows for the efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible production of n.c.a. Lu-177. With a goal of becoming the world's first integrated manufacturer of the isotope, SHINE already produces its own supply of enriched ytterbium-176, an essential isotope used to create n.c.a. Lu-177.

The global demand for high-quality Lu-177 is increasing. SHINE's recently opened facility in Janesville, Wisconsin – the largest North American production facility dedicated to n.c.a Lu-177 – strengthens the company's ability to meet this growing need. Cassiopeia is expected to have the capacity to produce up to 200,000 patient doses annually, significantly impacting global access to life-saving treatments.

SHINE invites attendees to visit Booth A13 to learn more about its industry-leading production capabilities for n.c.a Lu-177. Meeting attendees interested in securing a meeting with SHINE representatives can sign up here.

About SHINE Technologies

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE Technologies stands as an industry leader in next-generation fusion, deploying innovative fusion and fusion-based technology that seamlessly combines safety, cost-efficiency, and environmental responsibility. SHINE is at the forefront of creating non-carrier-added lutetium-177 – a vital component in cutting-edge medical treatments.

SHINE's commitment to innovation extends beyond the realms of industry and healthcare. Drawing on its fusion technology expertise, the company has set its sights on addressing one of energy's most complex challenges – nuclear waste recycling and fusion energy. With a comprehensive and visionary approach, SHINE is steadfastly driving advancements across multiple sectors, leaving an indelible mark on technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy solutions.

