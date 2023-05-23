SHINE Technologies to Participate in Morgan Stanley's Sustainable Finance Summit

JANESVILLE, Wis., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINE Technologies, LLC, a next-generation fusion technology company, today announced that the company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Annual Sustainable Finance Summit this week in New York.

Todd Asmuth, President and Chief Strategy Officer of SHINE Technologies, will hold a fireside chat, Illuminating the Path to Fusion Energy. His talk is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at 1 p.m. ET.

SHINE is deploying and scaling fusion technology in a four-phased approach to solve today's problems in medicine, manufacturing and nuclear waste recycling, with the final goal of achieving safe, clean, abundant fusion energy. Now in its second phase, SHINE is creating critical medical isotopes used to diagnose and treat life-threatening diseases in patients across the globe.

SHINE processes lutetium-177 (Lu-177), a cancer-killing radioisotope used in cancer therapy, from its headquarters in Janesville, Wisconsin, and made its first commercial sales in October 2020. In 2022, SHINE submitted a Drug Master File with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for non-carrier-added lutetium-177. Most recently, SHINE announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its final Safety Evaluation Report related to the operating license of its large-scale, fusion-driven medical isotope production facility, The Chrysalis. Once fully operational, the Janesville-based facility will produce and commercially launch molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), which is relied on for over 40 million medical procedures annually to diagnose cancer, and heart disease, among other diseases.

About SHINE Technologies
Based in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE deploys its safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly fusion technology in a stepwise approach. Its systems are used to inspect industrial components in aerospace, defense, energy and other sectors. SHINE's proprietary medical isotope production processes create non-carrier-added lutetium-177 and are expected to create molybdenum-99. In the future, SHINE plans to scale its fusion technology to help solve one of energy's toughest hurdles by recycling nuclear waste. Through a purpose-driven and phased approach, SHINE aims to generate fusion power to deliver clean, abundant energy that could transform life on Earth. Want to learn more about SHINE? Visit www.shinefusion.com and follow us @shinefusion.

