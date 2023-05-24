Shine the Light - Atlantis CSR Event

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense prides itself on being a Proudly South African brand and embodies the ethos of love, care and looking after the South African people, particularly the community surrounding our factory in Atlantis Special Economic Zone, Cape Town.

To date, Hisense has made a robust investment into driving community upliftment, with a dedication to creating jobs for the local community. The company's largest investment, which encompasses all social projects, has been the establishment of the Hisense South Africa Factory.

The Hisense South Africa Factory was established in Atlantis, in the Western Cape in 2013, a community in South Africa stricken by numerous social issues, with unemployment creating a massive hindrance in alleviating these issues.

The factory is responsible for manufacturing, assembling, and distributing the highest quality, which include TVs, refrigeration appliances and B2B screens into Africa and Europe.

With the 10th anniversary of the factory coming in 2023, we have seen the manufacture of our millionth TV and refrigerator. Due to high production volumes, the factory has created more than 100 direct employment opportunities for the local community and indirectly created more than 5,000 employment opportunities for local vendors across several supporting industries.

The resilience of the Hisense South African Company opens opportunities for further innovation and growth, which is a cornerstone of the Hisense Group.

Solar Lamp Distribution and Rice Donation

With the country experiencing rolling blackouts brought on by South Africa's energy crisis, Hisense redirected the use of their branded solar-powered lamps for from a Sales to CSR purpose. Hisense SA management chose to donate the lamps to students in schools surrounding Atlantis. Lamp distribution will be focused on four government schools located in Atlantis Special Economic Zone, Cape Town. Grade 11 and 12 students, who are in the process of studying for final exams and making career decisions, were also invited to experience a factory tour.

According to the students, the factory visit was exciting and broadened their knowledge of the various jobs available at Hisense South Africa Company.

Additionally, Hisense will also be donating rice in conjunction with Wanbao Africa Agriculture Development LDA, to the surrounding schools and churches. Through, both the solar lamp project and rice distribution drive to pupils at schools, Hisense continues to guarantee their commitment to enriching the lives of the people in Atlantis.

In attendance at the CSR event was Mr. You and Mr. Shen from the Embassy of the People Republic of China; Mr. Johnson from Standard International Trade Classification (SITC); Mr. Wessel from Durban Logistics; Mr. Vaughan Murray from Robinvale High Principal; Councilor Allister Lightburn from City of Cape Town, Dr Brett Lyndall Singh accredited professional as well as Ms. Guo from CCTV Media.

