Shineco, Inc. Reports Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, specialized textiles, and other health and well-being focused plant-based products in China, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Mr. Yuying Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shineco, Inc., commented, "We are delighted that our increased capital spending in 2017 has translated into increased profitability in 2018. Our business in Xinjiang factory has turned a profit, and our sales in Shandong have remained stable. This is reflected in our financial results. Shineco's gross profit had increased by 102% to $5.26 million, our operating margin had increased by 8.4 percentage points to 29.4%, and our gross margin had increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% compared to the same period of last year."

Mr. Zhang concluded, "The market's response to our Luobuma product line has been immensely positive, as reflected by an impressive sales increase of 388.6% to $5.48 million from $1.12 million from the same period of last year. We are pleased with the recognition from our clients, as we continue to innovate and expand in the future."

Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended March 31

($ millions, except per share data)

2018

2017

% Change

Revenue

13.34

7.94

68.0%

Luobuma products

5.48

1.12

388.6%

Chinese medicinal herbal products

3.30

3.05

8.3%

Other agricultural products

4.56

3.77

20.9%

Gross profit

5.26

2.60

102.2%

Gross margin

39.4%

32.8%

6.7%

Operating income

3.92

1.67

135.0%

Operating margin

29.4%

21.0%

8.4%

Net income attributable to Shineco

4.55

1.92

136.8%

EPS

0.21

0.09

135.2%
  • Revenues increased by 68.0% to $13.34 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $7.94 million for the same period last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 102.2% to $5.26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.60 million for the same period last year. Gross margin increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% from 32.8% for the same period of last year.
  • Net income attributable to Shineco increased by 136.8% to $4.55 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.92 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The increases in net income and earnings per share were primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased by $5.40 million, or 68.0%, to $13.34 million from $7.94 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to increased sales of all products.

For the Three Months Ended March 31


2018

2017

($ millions)

Revenues

COGS

Gross
Margin

Revenues

COGS

Gross
Margin

Luobuma products

5.48

2.36

56.9%

1.12

0.57

49.2%

Chinese medicinal herbal products

3.30

2.56

22.0%

3.05

2.28

24.7%

Other agricultural products

4.56

3.15

31.0%

3.77

2.47

34.4%

Business and sales related taxes

-

0.01

-

-

0.02

-

Total

13.34

8.08

39.4%

7.94

5.34

32.8%

Revenues from Luobuma products increased by $4.36 million, or 388.6%, to $5.48 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.12 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to establishment of new subsidiary, Xinjiang Taihe, which generated revenue of $5,210,768.

Revenues from Chinese medicinal herbal products increased by $0.25 million, or 8.3%, to $3.30 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $3.05 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to more fulfilled sales orders from customers for the three months ended March 31, 2018 than the same period in 2017.

Revenues from other agricultural products increased by $0.79 million, or 20.9%, to $4.56 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $3.77 million for the same period of last year. The sales of other agricultural products were mainly derived from sales of yew trees and our storage services. The increase was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of yew trees since the public realized the air purification function of the yew trees.

Gross profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $2.74 million, or 51.3%, to $8.08 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $5.34 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $2.66 million, or 102.2%, to $5.26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.60 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 32.8% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products were 56.9%, 22.0%, and 31.0%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This compared to gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products of 49.2%, 24.7%, and 34.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income

Selling expenses increased by $0.08 million, or 27.4%, to $0.39 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $0.30 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the acquisition of a new subsidiary, Tianjin Tajite, in October 2017. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was also a result of increased promotion expenses as the Company enhanced its online sales promotions, partially offset by decreased rent expense of warehouse and salary expenses due to more effective cost control during the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.33 million, or 51.5%, to $0.96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $0.63 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the incorporation and acquisition of new subsidiaries, Tiankunrunze in last quarter of fiscal year 2017, and Xinjiang Taihe and Tianjin Tajite in fiscal year 2018. As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.41 million, or 43.6%, to $1.34 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $0.94 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $2.25 million, or 135.0%, to $3.92 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.67 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 29.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 21.0% for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income increased by $2.55 million, or 130.4%, to $4.51 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.96 million for the same period of last year. After the deduction of non-controlling interests, net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $4.55 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share. This compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.92 million, $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018 Financial Results



For the Nine Months Ended March 31

($ millions, except per share data)

2018

2017

% Change

Revenue

35.28

25.53

38.2%

Luobuma products

10.41

2.77

276.0%

Chinese medicinal herbal products

10.23

9.73

5.2%

Other agricultural products

14.64

13.04

12.3%

Gross profit

12.17

8.47

43.6%

Gross margin

34.5%

33.2%

1.3%

Operating income

8.11

5.25

54.4%

Operating margin

23.0%

20.6%

2.4%

Net income attributable to Shineco

9.41

6.12

53.7%

EPS

0.45

0.30

49.3%

Revenues

Revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 increased by $9.75 million, or 38.2%, to $35.28 million from $25.53 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to increased sales of all products. 

For the Nine Months Ended March 31


2018

2017

($ millions)

Revenues

COGS

Gross
Margin

Revenues

COGS

Gross
Margin

Luobuma products

10.41

4.81

53.7%

2.77

1.37

50.0%

Chinese medicinal herbal products

10.23

7.89

22.5%

9.73

7.20

25.6%

Other agricultural products

14.64

10.36

29.2%

13.04

8.44

35.3%

Business and sales related taxes

-

0.06

-

-

0.05

-

Total

35.28

23.11

34.5%

25.53

17.06

33.2%

Revenues from Luobuma products increased by $7.64 million, or 276.0%, to $10.41 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.77 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to revenue generated by a new subsidiary, Xinjiang Taihe, of US$ 8,145,196. Moreover, the increase of revenue from this segment was due to increased sales volume of our health awareness related products. The Company also enhanced online sales promotions during the nine months ended March 31, 2018, which contributed to more sales revenue overall.

Revenues from Chinese medicinal herbal products increased by $0.51 million, or 5.2%, to $10.23 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $9.73 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to more fulfilled sales orders from customers for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 than the same period in 2017.

Revenues from other agricultural products increased by $1.60 million, or 12.3%, to $14.64 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $13.04 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in sales volume of yew trees since the public realized the air purification function of the yew trees.

Gross profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $6.06 million, or 35.5%, to $23.11 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $17.06 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $3.70 million, or 43.6%, to $12.17 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $8.47 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 34.5% for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 33.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products were 53.7%, 22.5%, and 29.2%, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2018. This compared to gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products of 50.0%, 25.6%, and 35.3%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income

Selling expenses increased by $0.05 million, or 3.9%, to $1.23 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.19 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the acquisition of a new subsidiary, Tianjin Tajite, in October 2017. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was also a result of increased promotion expenses as the Company enhanced its online sales promotions, partially offset by decreased rent expense of warehouse and salary expenses due to more effective cost control during the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.79 million, or 39.0%, to $2.82 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.03 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the incorporation and acquisition of new subsidiaries, Tiankunrunze in second quarter of fiscal year 2017, and Xinjiang Taihe and Tianjin Tajite in fiscal year 2018.  The increase in general and administrative expenses was also a result of increased professional service fees, such as attorney's fees, consulting fees and auditing fees. As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.84 million, or 26.0%, to $4.05 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $3.22 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $2.86 million, or 54.4%, to $8.11 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $5.25 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 23.0% for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 20.6% for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income increased by $3.12 million, or 50.0%, to $9.35 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $6.23 million for the same period of last year. After the deduction of non-controlling interests, net income attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $9.41 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share. This compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.12 million, $0.30 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.43 million, compared to $23.15 million as of June 30, 2017. Net cash used in operating activities was $5.34 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.38 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.90 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $1.69 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.45 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $5.60 million for the same period of last year.

About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") is a Delaware holding company that uses its subsidiaries' and variable interest entities' vertically- and horizontally-integrated production, distribution and sales channels to provide health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce and specialized textiles. For more information about the Company, please visit www.shinecobiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Shineco's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Shineco's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tina Xiao
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Phone: +1-917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com 

SHINECO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


March 31,

June 30,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash

$

28,432,209

$

23,154,551

Accounts receivable, net

24,864,469

14,480,004

Due from related parties

409,193

448,833

Inventories

2,765,143

2,346,273

Advances to suppliers, net

3,582,001

2,396,123

Deferred issuance cost

434,000

-

Other current assets

818,934

1,900,143

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

61,305,949

44,725,927






Property and equipment, net

12,463,088

10,320,396

Land use right, net of accumulated amortization

1,426,571

1,346,631

Investments

6,703,975

5,695,080

Deposit for business acquisition

128,967

2,065,686

Distribution rights

1,175,033

-

Long-term deposit and other noncurrent assets

121,494

112,883

Prepaid leases

3,706,730

3,784,533

Deferred tax assets

-

233,834

Goodwill

2,230,683

-

TOTAL  ASSETS

$

89,262,490

$

68,284,970






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Short-term loans

$

2,481,156

$

2,663,628

Accounts payable

3,242,373

158,068

Advances from customers

6,811

5,439

Due to related parties

206,885

257,880

Other payables and accrued expenses

2,181,904

337,107

Taxes payable

2,385,329

1,608,926

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

10,504,458

5,031,048






Deferred tax liability

4,229

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

10,508,687

5,031,048






Commitments and contingencies

-

-






EQUITY:




Common stock; par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,234,072 and 21,034,072 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and  June 30, 2017

21,234

21,034

Additional paid-in capital

23,171,102

22,737,302

Statutory reserve

4,074,570

3,484,449

Retained earnings

47,880,159

39,064,743

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

2,489,677

(3,140,982)

Total Stockholders' equity of Shineco, Inc.

77,202,742

62,166,546

Non-controlling interest

1,117,061

1,087,376

TOTAL EQUITY

78,319,803

63,253,922






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

89,262,490

$

68,284,970


SHINECO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months
Ended March 31,

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017








REVENUE

$

35,282,977

$

25,531,313

$

13,341,281

$

7,941,583












COST OF REVENUE










Cost of product and services

23,059,329

17,007,048

8,065,117

5,319,742

Business and sales related tax

55,624

53,228

14,287

19,264

Total cost of revenue

23,114,953

17,060,276

8,079,404

5,339,006












GROSS PROFIT

12,168,024

8,471,037

5,261,877

2,602,577












OPERATING EXPENSES










General and administrative expenses

2,820,689

2,029,981

956,765

631,640

Selling expenses

1,232,713

1,186,536

387,494

304,182

Total operating expenses

4,053,402

3,216,517

1,344,259

935,822












INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

8,114,622

5,254,520

3,917,618

1,666,755












OTHER INCOME










Income from equity method investments

703,453

699,380

352,801

297,612

Purchase rebate income

1,191,011

846,297

411,076

253,669

Other income

220,270

253,196

80,295

93,888

Interest income (expense), net

(41,684)

15,124

(10,360)

(25,414)

Total other income

2,073,050

1,813,997

833,812

619,755












INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

10,187,672

7,068,517

4,751,430

2,286,510












PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

834,647

833,661

239,612

328,274












NET INCOME

9,353,025

6,234,856

4,511,818

1,958,236












Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(52,512)

116,006

(40,084)

35,829












NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHINECO, INC.

$

9,405,537

$

6,118,850

$

4,551,902

$

1,922,407












COMPREHENSIVE INCOME










Net income

$

9,353,025

$

6,234,856

$

4,511,818

$

1,958,236

Other comprehensive income (loss): foreign currency translation gain (loss)

5,714,317

(1,985,492)

2,683,536

528,683

Total comprehensive income

15,067,342

4,249,364

7,195,354

2,486,919

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

31,146

80,161

(1,249)

43,720












COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHINECO, INC.

$

15,036,196

$

4,169,203

$

7,196,603

$

2,443,199












Weighted average number of shares basic and diluted

21,080,787

20,477,598

21,176,294

21,034,072












Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.45

$

0.30

$

0.21

$

0.09

SHINECO, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2018

2017




CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net income

$

9,353,025

$

6,234,856

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

489,835

445,037

Loss from disposal of property and equipment

5,520

-

Bad debt expense

47,497

147,770

Increase in inventory reserve

153,029

45,419

Deferred tax (benefit) provision

(35,677)

9,790

Income from equity method investments

(703,452)

(699,380)

Interest income from loans to related parties

-

(86,585)






Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(8,876,896)

(7,744,632)

Advances to suppliers

(939,882)

(929,907)

Inventories

(315,834)

2,613,094

Other receivables

259,946

(864,944)

Prepaid expense and other assets

233,107

(192,464)

Due from related parties

125,501

361,287

Prepaid leases

361,665

351,480

Accounts payable

2,945,920

185,693

Advances from customers

(81,157)

26,247

Other payables

1,716,955

(1,519,339)

Taxes payable

604,558

232,390

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

5,343,660

(1,384,188)






CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Acquisitions of property and equipment

(1,721,647)

(41,016)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

603

-

Payment for construction in progress

(5,843)

-

Repayments (advances to) of loans from third parties

831,453

(506,452)

Loan advances to related party

(53,443)

-

Repayments of loans from related parties

-

567,246

Income received from investments in unconsolidated entities

152,694

551,933

Deposit for business acquisition

(123,682)

(2,060,548)

Deposit for potential investment

-

(200,000)

Cash of subsidiary acquired

23,153

-

NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(896,712)

(1,688,837)






CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Proceeds from short-term loans

2,443,100

2,680,184

Repayment of short-term loans

(2,820,126)

(2,406,426)

Stock issuance cost payable

-

843,844

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs

-

4,550,705

Repayments of advances from related parties

(68,465)

(68,984)

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(445,491)

5,599,323






EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH

1,276,201

(861,050)






NET INCREASE IN CASH

5,277,658

1,665,248






CASH - Beginning of the Period

23,154,551

22,009,374






CASH - End of the Period

$

28,432,209

$

23,674,622






SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:




Cash paid for income taxes

$

702,064

$

579,566

Cash paid for interest

$

98,017

$

109,208






SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITY:




Issued 200,000 shares of deferred issuance cost

$

434,000

$

-

 

