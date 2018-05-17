Shineco, Inc. Reports Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Mr. Yuying Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shineco, Inc., commented, "We are delighted that our increased capital spending in 2017 has translated into increased profitability in 2018. Our business in Xinjiang factory has turned a profit, and our sales in Shandong have remained stable. This is reflected in our financial results. Shineco's gross profit had increased by 102% to $5.26 million, our operating margin had increased by 8.4 percentage points to 29.4%, and our gross margin had increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% compared to the same period of last year."

Mr. Zhang concluded, "The market's response to our Luobuma product line has been immensely positive, as reflected by an impressive sales increase of 388.6% to $5.48 million from $1.12 million from the same period of last year. We are pleased with the recognition from our clients, as we continue to innovate and expand in the future."

Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Highlights



For the Three Months Ended March 31 ($ millions, except per share data) 2018

2017

% Change Revenue 13.34

7.94

68.0% Luobuma products 5.48

1.12

388.6% Chinese medicinal herbal products 3.30

3.05

8.3% Other agricultural products 4.56

3.77

20.9% Gross profit 5.26

2.60

102.2% Gross margin 39.4%

32.8%

6.7% Operating income 3.92

1.67

135.0% Operating margin 29.4%

21.0%

8.4% Net income attributable to Shineco 4.55

1.92

136.8% EPS 0.21

0.09

135.2%

Revenues increased by 68.0% to $13.34 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $7.94 million for the same period last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 102.2% to $5.26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.60 million for the same period last year. Gross margin increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% from 32.8% for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period last year. Gross margin increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% from 32.8% for the same period of last year. Net income attributable to Shineco increased by 136.8% to $4.55 million , or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.92 million , or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The increases in net income and earnings per share were primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Third Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased by $5.40 million, or 68.0%, to $13.34 million from $7.94 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to increased sales of all products.





For the Three Months Ended March 31



2018

2017 ($ millions)

Revenues

COGS

Gross

Margin

Revenues

COGS

Gross

Margin Luobuma products

5.48

2.36

56.9%

1.12

0.57

49.2% Chinese medicinal herbal products

3.30

2.56

22.0%

3.05

2.28

24.7% Other agricultural products

4.56

3.15

31.0%

3.77

2.47

34.4% Business and sales related taxes

-

0.01

-

-

0.02

- Total

13.34

8.08

39.4%

7.94

5.34

32.8%

Revenues from Luobuma products increased by $4.36 million, or 388.6%, to $5.48 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.12 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to establishment of new subsidiary, Xinjiang Taihe, which generated revenue of $5,210,768.

Revenues from Chinese medicinal herbal products increased by $0.25 million, or 8.3%, to $3.30 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $3.05 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to more fulfilled sales orders from customers for the three months ended March 31, 2018 than the same period in 2017.

Revenues from other agricultural products increased by $0.79 million, or 20.9%, to $4.56 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $3.77 million for the same period of last year. The sales of other agricultural products were mainly derived from sales of yew trees and our storage services. The increase was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of yew trees since the public realized the air purification function of the yew trees.

Gross profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $2.74 million, or 51.3%, to $8.08 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $5.34 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $2.66 million, or 102.2%, to $5.26 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.60 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 6.7 percentage points to 39.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 32.8% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products were 56.9%, 22.0%, and 31.0%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This compared to gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products of 49.2%, 24.7%, and 34.4%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income

Selling expenses increased by $0.08 million, or 27.4%, to $0.39 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $0.30 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the acquisition of a new subsidiary, Tianjin Tajite, in October 2017. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was also a result of increased promotion expenses as the Company enhanced its online sales promotions, partially offset by decreased rent expense of warehouse and salary expenses due to more effective cost control during the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.33 million, or 51.5%, to $0.96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $0.63 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the incorporation and acquisition of new subsidiaries, Tiankunrunze in last quarter of fiscal year 2017, and Xinjiang Taihe and Tianjin Tajite in fiscal year 2018. As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.41 million, or 43.6%, to $1.34 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $0.94 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $2.25 million, or 135.0%, to $3.92 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.67 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 29.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 21.0% for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income increased by $2.55 million, or 130.4%, to $4.51 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.96 million for the same period of last year. After the deduction of non-controlling interests, net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $4.55 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share. This compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.92 million, $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018 Financial Results





For the Nine Months Ended March 31 ($ millions, except per share data)

2018

2017

% Change Revenue

35.28

25.53

38.2% Luobuma products

10.41

2.77

276.0% Chinese medicinal herbal products

10.23

9.73

5.2% Other agricultural products

14.64

13.04

12.3% Gross profit

12.17

8.47

43.6% Gross margin

34.5%

33.2%

1.3% Operating income

8.11

5.25

54.4% Operating margin

23.0%

20.6%

2.4% Net income attributable to Shineco

9.41

6.12

53.7% EPS

0.45

0.30

49.3%

Revenues

Revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 increased by $9.75 million, or 38.2%, to $35.28 million from $25.53 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to increased sales of all products.





For the Nine Months Ended March 31



2018

2017 ($ millions)

Revenues

COGS

Gross

Margin

Revenues

COGS

Gross

Margin Luobuma products

10.41

4.81

53.7%

2.77

1.37

50.0% Chinese medicinal herbal products

10.23

7.89

22.5%

9.73

7.20

25.6% Other agricultural products

14.64

10.36

29.2%

13.04

8.44

35.3% Business and sales related taxes

-

0.06

-

-

0.05

- Total

35.28

23.11

34.5%

25.53

17.06

33.2%

Revenues from Luobuma products increased by $7.64 million, or 276.0%, to $10.41 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.77 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to revenue generated by a new subsidiary, Xinjiang Taihe, of US$ 8,145,196. Moreover, the increase of revenue from this segment was due to increased sales volume of our health awareness related products. The Company also enhanced online sales promotions during the nine months ended March 31, 2018, which contributed to more sales revenue overall.

Revenues from Chinese medicinal herbal products increased by $0.51 million, or 5.2%, to $10.23 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $9.73 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to more fulfilled sales orders from customers for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 than the same period in 2017.

Revenues from other agricultural products increased by $1.60 million, or 12.3%, to $14.64 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $13.04 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in sales volume of yew trees since the public realized the air purification function of the yew trees.

Gross profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $6.06 million, or 35.5%, to $23.11 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $17.06 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $3.70 million, or 43.6%, to $12.17 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $8.47 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 34.5% for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 33.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products were 53.7%, 22.5%, and 29.2%, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2018. This compared to gross margins for Luobuma products, Chinese medicinal herbal products, and other agricultural products of 50.0%, 25.6%, and 35.3%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Operating income

Selling expenses increased by $0.05 million, or 3.9%, to $1.23 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $1.19 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the acquisition of a new subsidiary, Tianjin Tajite, in October 2017. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was also a result of increased promotion expenses as the Company enhanced its online sales promotions, partially offset by decreased rent expense of warehouse and salary expenses due to more effective cost control during the nine months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.79 million, or 39.0%, to $2.82 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $2.03 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the incorporation and acquisition of new subsidiaries, Tiankunrunze in second quarter of fiscal year 2017, and Xinjiang Taihe and Tianjin Tajite in fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was also a result of increased professional service fees, such as attorney's fees, consulting fees and auditing fees. As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.84 million, or 26.0%, to $4.05 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $3.22 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $2.86 million, or 54.4%, to $8.11 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $5.25 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 23.0% for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 20.6% for the same period of last year.

Net income

Net income increased by $3.12 million, or 50.0%, to $9.35 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 from $6.23 million for the same period of last year. After the deduction of non-controlling interests, net income attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $9.41 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share. This compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.12 million, $0.30 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $28.43 million, compared to $23.15 million as of June 30, 2017. Net cash used in operating activities was $5.34 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.38 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.90 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $1.69 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.45 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $5.60 million for the same period of last year.

About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") is a Delaware holding company that uses its subsidiaries' and variable interest entities' vertically- and horizontally-integrated production, distribution and sales channels to provide health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce and specialized textiles. For more information about the Company, please visit www.shinecobiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Shineco's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Shineco's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SHINECO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

June 30,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash $ 28,432,209

$ 23,154,551 Accounts receivable, net

24,864,469



14,480,004 Due from related parties

409,193



448,833 Inventories

2,765,143



2,346,273 Advances to suppliers, net

3,582,001



2,396,123 Deferred issuance cost

434,000



- Other current assets

818,934



1,900,143 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

61,305,949



44,725,927











Property and equipment, net

12,463,088



10,320,396 Land use right, net of accumulated amortization

1,426,571



1,346,631 Investments

6,703,975



5,695,080 Deposit for business acquisition

128,967



2,065,686 Distribution rights

1,175,033



- Long-term deposit and other noncurrent assets

121,494



112,883 Prepaid leases

3,706,730



3,784,533 Deferred tax assets

-



233,834 Goodwill

2,230,683



- TOTAL ASSETS $ 89,262,490

$ 68,284,970











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short-term loans $ 2,481,156

$ 2,663,628 Accounts payable

3,242,373



158,068 Advances from customers

6,811



5,439 Due to related parties

206,885



257,880 Other payables and accrued expenses

2,181,904



337,107 Taxes payable

2,385,329



1,608,926 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

10,504,458



5,031,048











Deferred tax liability

4,229



- TOTAL LIABILITIES

10,508,687



5,031,048











Commitments and contingencies

-



-











EQUITY:









Common stock; par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,234,072 and 21,034,072 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2017

21,234



21,034 Additional paid-in capital

23,171,102



22,737,302 Statutory reserve

4,074,570



3,484,449 Retained earnings

47,880,159



39,064,743 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

2,489,677



(3,140,982) Total Stockholders' equity of Shineco, Inc.

77,202,742



62,166,546 Non-controlling interest

1,117,061



1,087,376 TOTAL EQUITY

78,319,803



63,253,922











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 89,262,490

$ 68,284,970



SHINECO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months

Ended March 31,

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















REVENUE $ 35,282,977

$ 25,531,313

$ 13,341,281

$ 7,941,583























COST OF REVENUE





















Cost of product and services

23,059,329



17,007,048



8,065,117



5,319,742 Business and sales related tax

55,624



53,228



14,287



19,264 Total cost of revenue

23,114,953



17,060,276



8,079,404



5,339,006























GROSS PROFIT

12,168,024



8,471,037



5,261,877



2,602,577























OPERATING EXPENSES





















General and administrative expenses

2,820,689



2,029,981



956,765



631,640 Selling expenses

1,232,713



1,186,536



387,494



304,182 Total operating expenses

4,053,402



3,216,517



1,344,259



935,822























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

8,114,622



5,254,520



3,917,618



1,666,755























OTHER INCOME





















Income from equity method investments

703,453



699,380



352,801



297,612 Purchase rebate income

1,191,011



846,297



411,076



253,669 Other income

220,270



253,196



80,295



93,888 Interest income (expense), net

(41,684)



15,124



(10,360)



(25,414) Total other income

2,073,050



1,813,997



833,812



619,755























INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

10,187,672



7,068,517



4,751,430



2,286,510























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

834,647



833,661



239,612



328,274























NET INCOME

9,353,025



6,234,856



4,511,818



1,958,236























Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(52,512)



116,006



(40,084)



35,829























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHINECO, INC. $ 9,405,537

$ 6,118,850

$ 4,551,902

$ 1,922,407























COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















Net income $ 9,353,025

$ 6,234,856

$ 4,511,818

$ 1,958,236 Other comprehensive income (loss): foreign currency translation gain (loss)

5,714,317



(1,985,492)



2,683,536



528,683 Total comprehensive income

15,067,342



4,249,364



7,195,354



2,486,919 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

31,146



80,161



(1,249)



43,720























COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHINECO, INC. $ 15,036,196

$ 4,169,203

$ 7,196,603

$ 2,443,199























Weighted average number of shares basic and diluted

21,080,787



20,477,598



21,176,294



21,034,072























Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45

$ 0.30

$ 0.21

$ 0.09

SHINECO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 9,353,025

$ 6,234,856 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

489,835



445,037 Loss from disposal of property and equipment

5,520



- Bad debt expense

47,497



147,770 Increase in inventory reserve

153,029



45,419 Deferred tax (benefit) provision

(35,677)



9,790 Income from equity method investments

(703,452)



(699,380) Interest income from loans to related parties

-



(86,585)











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(8,876,896)



(7,744,632) Advances to suppliers

(939,882)



(929,907) Inventories

(315,834)



2,613,094 Other receivables

259,946



(864,944) Prepaid expense and other assets

233,107



(192,464) Due from related parties

125,501



361,287 Prepaid leases

361,665



351,480 Accounts payable

2,945,920



185,693 Advances from customers

(81,157)



26,247 Other payables

1,716,955



(1,519,339) Taxes payable

604,558



232,390 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

5,343,660



(1,384,188)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Acquisitions of property and equipment

(1,721,647)



(41,016) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

603



- Payment for construction in progress

(5,843)



- Repayments (advances to) of loans from third parties

831,453



(506,452) Loan advances to related party

(53,443)



- Repayments of loans from related parties

-



567,246 Income received from investments in unconsolidated entities

152,694



551,933 Deposit for business acquisition

(123,682)



(2,060,548) Deposit for potential investment

-



(200,000) Cash of subsidiary acquired

23,153



- NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(896,712)



(1,688,837)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term loans

2,443,100



2,680,184 Repayment of short-term loans

(2,820,126)



(2,406,426) Stock issuance cost payable

-



843,844 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of offering costs

-



4,550,705 Repayments of advances from related parties

(68,465)



(68,984) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(445,491)



5,599,323











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH

1,276,201



(861,050)











NET INCREASE IN CASH

5,277,658



1,665,248











CASH - Beginning of the Period

23,154,551



22,009,374











CASH - End of the Period $ 28,432,209

$ 23,674,622











SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 702,064

$ 579,566 Cash paid for interest $ 98,017

$ 109,208











SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITY:









Issued 200,000 shares of deferred issuance cost $ 434,000

$ -

