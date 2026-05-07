SHINELONG Delivered 8,000 Commercial Kitchen Projects Worldwide, Accelerating Global Expansion with One-stop Commercial Kitchen Equipment Solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINELONG, a Guangzhou-based commercial kitchen solutions provider, today announced it has successfully delivered more than 8,000 kitchen projects across over 150 countries and regions, cementing its position as a one-stop partner for the global food service industry. The milestone comes as the global commercial kitchen equipment market, valued at US$98.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to US$149.3 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Reaching 8000 Global Projects

SHINELONG’s One-Stop Commercial Kitchen Equipment Solutions

Founded in Guangzhou in 2008, SHINELONG initially operated as a trading company providing hotel cooking equipment to overseas clients. It later transformed into a one-stop solution provider for catering equipment across multiple scenarios and industries. Today, with 18 years of experience in the catering equipment industry, it serves clients in over 150 countries, has successfully delivered over 8,000 kitchen projects, and is the trusted choice of over 8,000 chefs. Its clients span luxury hotels, restaurants, educational institutions and healthcare food services.

Driving Global Expansion

SHINELONG's growth has been driven by its early insight into inefficiencies in cross-border procurement. Founder Jean Yang identified that traditional restaurant kitchen cooking equipment transactions often suffered from low efficiency in cross-language communication and information asymmetry. Leveraging language advantages and accumulated client resources, SHINELONG gradually established a stable supply chain system and achieved sustained business expansion.

As part of its development, SHINELONG also invested in cross-border e-commerce channels. Despite facing uncertainties in the team and market during the initial transformation, the company persisted in promoting its online business model. With the stable order growth brought by e-commerce platforms, it further clarified the development direction—shifting from a single commercial kitchen equipment company to a one-stop commercial kitchen cooking equipment solution provider based on customer needs, effectively simplifying the complex processes brought by cross-supplier collaboration. Its service system includes kitchen design and space planning, equipment selection and integrated supply, project coordination and delivery management, installation guidance and technical support.

Delivering Projects Across Key Markets

SHINELONG's capabilities have been demonstrated through projects implemented across different regions and sectors. In Martinique, a client who started working with SHINELONG in 2014 has expanded from a small fried chicken and burger shop into a chain brand with more than 40 stores across the Caribbean coast.

In the hospitality sector, SHINELONG has supported international hotel projects through customized kitchen solutions. In one case, a four-star international hotel brand, initially hesitant about SHINELONG, visited Guangzhou for an inspection and then decided to cooperate for its customization ability and brand philosophy. The company subsequently expanded its collaboration with international hotel groups including Hilton, Marriott, Wyndham, and Pullman.

Advancing Global Branding Strategy

During the pandemic, Chinese commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers experienced significant pressure due to declining sales and intensified price competition. In response, SHINELONG advanced its global branding strategy. In 2014, it established its own brand Furnotel to strengthen its positioning in international markets.

Regarding products, SHINELONG selects high-end European and American kitchen equipment OEM factories in China, establishing its own production system and standards. For channel development, the company has enhanced its brand presence through overseas flagship stores and exhibition participation, and later shifted to B2B cross-border e-commerce. By leveraging scenario-based marketing and brand-driven campaigns, SHINELONG has achieved synergy between brand building and sales growth, reaching a 15% brand premium and breaking the 20 million RMB mark in monthly sales. It has gradually gained a foothold in the mid-to-high-end overseas market, demonstrating the increasing value of the Chinese supply chain in the global catering equipment market.

In 2025, SHINELONG launched the "Fuel the culinary future" brand ambassador campaign for chefs under the age of 35 worldwide. This campaign offers one winner a brand ambassadorship and a full set of commercial kitchen equipment, precisely addressing the pain points of young chefs starting their own businesses, which is the lack of equipment and exposure, and helping them realize their dreams of opening a restaurant while simultaneously rejuvenating the brand and expanding its industry presence.

Future Outlook

Moving forward, SHINELONG will continue its global expansion strategy and provide more efficient one-stop services for global clients so that everyone can enjoy better food.

About SHINELONG

SHINELONG is a Guangzhou-based commercial kitchen equipment solutions provider. Founded in 2008, the company has focused on providing high-quality, one-stop catering equipment solutions to global clients. Its business spans the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania, delivering over 8,000 kitchen projects to more than 150 countries and regions, covering various catering venues such as star-rated hotels, villas, fine restaurants, fast food outlets, bakeries, medical institutions, educational institutions, etc.

Media Contact:

Guangzhou Shinelong Kitchen Equipment Co., Ltd

Room 1802, Building 1, Tian An Hi-tech Ecological Park, Panyu Avenue, Guangzhou, China.

Email: [email protected]

Whatsapp: +86 189 0233 7180

www.shinelongkitchen.com

SOURCE Guangzhou Shinelong Kitchen Equipment Co., Ltd