Shiner Beer Announces New Entry Into Non-Alcoholic Category With Rode0 line

News provided by

Shiner

20 Nov, 2023, 09:07 ET

SHINER, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the independent, family-owned makers of the iconic Shiner Bock introduce its first-ever non-alcoholic series, Shiner Rode0, beginning with the launch of Rode0 Golden Brew. Rode0 Golden Brew is hitting shelves just in time for Dry January, marking a historic new chapter for the brewery. The Rode0 line will expand in 2024 with additional non-alcoholic brews.

Shiner Rode0 Golden Brew has an ABV of less than 0.5 percent. Styled after a classic American lager, this light and refreshing brew offers crisp and malty notes that are perfectly balanced by delicate esters and a gentle hop profile. Despite the lack of alcohol, the taste and aroma Shiner is known for are not compromised.

In 2023, sales of non-alcoholic beer increased by over seventeen percent in Texas and 23% percent in the U.S from the year prior (IRI: 7/16/2023). Noticing the increase in demand for non-alcoholic alternatives, Shiner became inspired to expand into the non-alcoholic space and develop a full line of craft-brewed styles. The Rode0 collection will expand next year first with the introduction of a red amber non-alcoholic beer.

"Fans of Shiner have consistently requested non-alcoholic options to complement our more traditional beers," says Tom Fiorenzi, Director of Brewery & Distillery Operations. "We're proud to introduce the first of three non-alcoholic brews to our fans. Brewed using the same method as our iconic Shiner beers, the Shiner Rode0 line is authentically Shiner, just without the alcohol."

The introduction of this new non-alcoholic line is the latest move from the ever-evolving Shiner brand. Other recent innovations include Shiner's TexHex IPA line brewed with cactus water, and a craft spirits distillery with tours and tastings now open to the public. Tours of the Spoetzl Brewery and Distillery are available seven days a week. For more information please visit https://tours.shiner.com.

About Shiner, the K. Spoetzl Brewery, and the K. Spoetzl Distillery:
The K. Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,127), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for South Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and U.S. military bases around the world. In 2023, the Spoetzl Brewery expanded to include the K. Spoetzl Distillery with its line of Shiner Craft Spirits. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 114 years ago.

CONTACT: Shiner@klgpr.com

SOURCE Shiner

