Shiner Brewery Donates To Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

SHINER, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, craft brewer of Shiner Bock, announced today a $50,000 contribution to non-profit organizations to support relief efforts in the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia following Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 hurricane at its peak that made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

The contribution totaling $50,000 has been divided equally between two food banks, Feeding the Gulf Coast of Florida and Second Harvest of South Georgia, which are each soliciting donations for areas affected by Hurricane Michael.

Jimmy Mauric, Shiner's Brewmaster, stated, "As we see the images and hear the accounts of Hurricane Michael and the devastation it left in its wake, all of us in the Shiner family are thinking of and praying for everyone affected by it."

In the wake of natural disasters similar to Hurricane Michael, Shiner Beers and its ownership have donated funds to charitable organizations in the most affected areas. Most recently, in September 2018, Shiner contributed to Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North and South Carolina and Virginia. In 2017, Shiner supported the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida, and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Prior to that, Shiner contributed to the relief efforts for the catastrophic flooding in Central Louisiana in 2016, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Hurricane Ike in 2008, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery:

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for the many German and Czech settlers in Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country, available in 49 states and Mexico. But every drop of our award-winning beer is still brewed right where it all started 109 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com.

