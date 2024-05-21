Shiner Law Group, P.A., on behalf of the Estate of Glady Borcela, Files Lawsuit Against Uber and Driver Alleging Negligence in Fatal Shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estate of Glady Borcela, represented by Shiner Law Group, P.A., has filed a lawsuit (Case Number: 2024-008188-CA-01) against Uber, its subsidiaries, and driver Dunier De Castro Achon. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the defendants, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ms. Borcela by another passenger, Natalia Harrell, on July 23, 2022.

The incident, captured on Mr. De Castro Achon's dash camera, depicts a verbal altercation escalating between Ms. Borcela and Ms. Harrell. As the altercation continued, Ms. Harrell moved to the front console directly next to the ride-share driver, Ms. Harrell then brandished a firearm and made threats, while Mr. De Castro Achon continued driving. Despite Uber's advertised safety training and technology, Mr. De Castro Achon failed to contact authorities, use the Uber app's safety features, or stop the vehicle; Ms. Harrell then shot and killed Ms. Borcela. The failure of the Uber driver to stop or take other precautionary action as the altercation continued left Ms. Borcela unable to escape the vehicle before she was shot.

The 27-count complaint alleges negligence by Uber, its subsidiaries, and Mr. De Castro Achon, citing the driver's failure to stop the vehicle or utilize Uber's alleged safety features, despite the escalating danger. The lawsuit further contends that Uber's safety training for its drivers is inadequate, and that Uber disincentivizes the use of its safety features by its drivers.

"It's unconscionable that the driver continued driving while a passenger, who was seated improperly on the console directly next to the driver, brandished a firearm and threatened another passenger," said attorney Joseph A. Mendelsohn of Shiner Law Group. "Uber allegedly promotes safety technology and training of its drivers, but we allege they failed to adequately train their driver in the use of Uber's safety technology in emergencies."

It was not until Ms. Harrell discharged her weapon and shot Ms. Borcela that the Uber driver decided to finally stop the vehicle.

Attorney David Shiner added, "This incident was completely preventable. This case seeks justice for three children who lost their mother due to the defendants' disregard for passenger safety, and if facts warrant, we'll seek punitive damages."

