SHINESTY LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST FART-BLOCKING UNDERWEAR FABRIC, GIVING THE WORLD PERMISSION TO "RELEASE IN PEACE"

"Everyone farts. No one wants to be remembered for it," said Chris White, CEO of Shinesty. "We didn't set out to stop farts. We set out to stop the consequences."

According to a recent study1 conducted by scientists at the University of Maryland, the average person farts 32 times a day.

Fart-blocking underwear converts odor-causing gas (and other unwanted scents) into odorless salts as it passes through the fabric. The underwear uses an innovative embedded electrostatic odor-neutralizing treatment that targets the molecules responsible for foul odors. A quick wash re-reverses the electrostatic charge to renew the fabric for more keister coughs.

Shinesty's fart-blocking underwear were co-developed with Swiss scientists at Livinguard Technologies who spent five years developing the odor-control technology. Its performance has been third-party verified by Intertek to neutralize up to 99% of odor.

Shinesty Fart-Blocking Underwear is available starting today at shinesty.com/lp/fart-proof-underwear. Fart Blockers are also available in an XTREME option, featuring a triple-layered backside with enhanced fabric treatment.

About Shinesty

Founded in 2014, Shinesty is an irreverent apparel brand on a mission to make the world take itself less seriously. Best known for its Ball Hammock® pouch underwear and humor-driven product launches, Shinesty has sold over 9 million pairs of underwear and employs more than 80 people globally.

1 In a study published in Biosensors and Bioelectronics: X, led by first author Santiago Botasini, the team used the Smart Underwear to find that adults fart an average of 32 times per day, roughly double the 14 (±6) often reported in medical literature.

SOURCE Shinesty