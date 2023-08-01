Shinfalls Commodities Receives Cornerstone Investment from New Holland Capital

Investment provides firm with working capital and foundational support to begin trading operations

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinfalls Commodities ("Shinfalls" or the "Firm"), a London-based hedge fund has today announced a new investment from New Holland Capital ("New Holland"), a New York-based investment manager. As part of the investment, New Holland is providing significant trading and working capital and foundational support for Shinfalls to begin their trading operations. Shinfalls is the latest strategic investment for New Holland.

Shinfalls was founded in May 2023 by Bruce Mason, a former commodities trader at RWE Supply & Trading and Edesia Asset Management. The Firm leverages proprietary fundamental research and the risk management expertise of its management team to invest in financial derivatives contracts in base, precious and industrial metals markets, with the goal of generating uncorrelated return streams.

Bruce Mason, Founder of Shinfalls, said: "We are thrilled to have New Holland Capital as a partner as we begin our trading operations in the metals and commodities markets. We see a significant structural shift to green infrastructure that we expect will drive dislocations and volatility in metals markets, making it an interesting time to try and capitalize on attractive opportunities within commodities."

New Holland Capital CEO Scott Radke said, "We believe that Bruce and Shinfalls are highly skilled metals investors with an impressive track record within the asset class, which creates a unique opportunity to provide our institutional clients with additional diverse, uncorrelated return streams. We look forward to our partnership with Shinfalls."

About New Holland Capital:

New Holland Capital is an alternative investment manager that manages over $6B in absolute return strategies for institutional clients. The firm seeks to generate alpha across a wide set of diversifying strategies, with a preference for niche, capacity constrained opportunities often with emerging portfolio managers. For more information, visit https://newhollandcapital.com/.

About Shinfalls Commodities:

Founded in May 2023, Shinfalls Commodities is an asset management firm that leverages proprietary research and risk management techniques within metals markets to generate an attractive unique return profile. The firm is led by commodities trader Bruce Mason.

