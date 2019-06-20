Shining a Light on Teachers Who Shine

Mister Car Wash is wrapping up its fourth consecutive year of recognizing inspiring teachers through its Teachers Who Shine program. Honoring teachers has become an exciting spring tradition for Mister Car Wash both internally and externally.

According to marketing coordinator Lauren Evans, Mister Car Wash received a record 1,943 nominations for Teachers Who Shine in 2019. Each nominee received a complimentary Platinum Express car wash. The top 36 nominees received a grant of $500 or $1000 for their classroom and a one-year Unlimited Wash Club® membership.

Miss Williams, a first-year second grade teacher at Cary Reynolds Elementary in Doraville, GA, plans to use her grant to purchase basic necessities for her students "so they will be ready to learn and tackle third grade." She says she doesn't want lack of basic school supplies to hinder her students' success as they progress through school. She also plans to purchase a set of Junie B. Jones books, a class favorite, to start a classroom library and inspire students to start their own home libraries.

Miss Williams says what inspired her to become a teacher were the many amazing teachers she had growing up. She says, "Being a teacher to me has always been synonymous with superhero, Wonder Woman, and every other word of that nature. From professor Dwayne on A Different World to Ms. Frizzle on The Magic School Bus to every teacher in between, I saw something in them that I wanted to be like. I saw them have a passion for their students' learning and I also saw them never give up on their students. They were constant advocates and supporters of their students."

Teachers like Miss Williams truly understand what it means to inspire people to shine, which is what Mister Car Wash is all about.

Fifty years after buffing its first fender in 1969, Mister Car Wash today inspires people to shine with more than 300 locations in 21 states. Mister Car Wash supports the communities it serves through fundraisers, in-kind donations, sponsorships, scholarships and grants, generating an overall community impact of more than $846,000 annually. Growing that number year over year is a benchmark that CEO John Lai considers vitally important to the company's success.

