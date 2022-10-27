Shining BRYTE - President of Partner Relations Steven Morris Scores Seat on MWAA Advisory Board

Continuing a legacy of integrity and dynamic leadership, Morris' MWAA board appointment adds yet another layer of expertise to an exceptional organization.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryte, a swiftly expanding and diversifying merchant services company has proudly announced the appointment of Steven Morris, President of Partner Relations, to a coveted seat on the MWAA Advisory Board.

The Midwest Acquirers Association (MWAA) is a highly acclaimed and recognized independent regional trade association focused on those in the merchant services industry. The association pursues a mission to provide expert guidance and education for the advancement of Payment Professionals, such as ISOs, MSPs and Financial Institutions.

Steven Morris

Morris' seat appointment was met with excitement from the MWAA, highlighting that only four new board members had been selected after an exhaustive search and interview process. Morris joins Scott Jarumbo of TSYS, Jessica Reinhardt of Maverick Payments, and Paige Brown of Commerce Bank in receiving the honor.

Morris shared the MWAA's enthusiasm, adding: "I am truly honored to be part of one of the biggest and best shows in the industry. The next level talent showcased by the new board placements is going to bring fresh ideas to an already strong and highly respected event. I cannot wait to dive into this venture alongside Scott, Jessica, Paige, and the entirety of the board as we pave new roads forward together."

About Bryte: Bryte brings next-level payment processing and merchant services to small and medium sized businesses across a wide variety of verticals. Priding themselves creating fully customized solutions for your business' needs, they offer "live" 24/7 support, POS systems, counter top terminals, software, and marketing.

For more information, visit BrytePS.com.

Media Contact:

Iain Redman

(800) 605-4881

[email protected]

SOURCE Bryte