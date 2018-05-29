Shining New Light on Aquarium Interactivity

"With GloFish, we're always advancing consumer expectations for fishkeeping accessories," said John Pailthorp, Vice President, Marketing at Spectrum Brands Pet LLC. "Our additions to our color-changing ornaments give fishkeepers even more options to put on dazzling light effects and add exciting themes to transform their aquariums."

Like previous GloFish Color-Changing Ornaments, the new treasure chest, castle, frog log, and Gloria GloFish ornaments all fluoresce under blue light and change colors when placed under black light. Pairing GloFish Color-Changing Ornaments with a GloFish Cycle Light gives off brilliant, colorful transformations automatically.

Fishkeepers can also add GloFish Color-Changing plants and GloFish Color-Changing backgrounds to create entire color-changing environments in their aquariums.

"As fishkeepers look for more ways to add interactions to their aquarium, GloFish Color-Changing Ornaments can serve as the centerpieces to those experiences," Pailthorp said.

About GloFish® Brand

GloFish® fluorescent fish are born brilliant! They get their natural, vibrant color from their parents and are not injected, painted or dyed. Enhanced by a full range of aquarium kits, lighting, décor and accessories, GloFish® products create a complete underwater fluorescent experience that appeals to all ages and levels of expertise. For more information, visit www.glofish.com.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.

