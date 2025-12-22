Shinkai Joins the Linux Foundation's Agentic AI Foundation as a Launch Member to Advance Open Standards for Agentic AI

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinkai, an AI agent platform focused on privacy, local execution, and native agent-to-agent payments, today announced it is joining the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a launch Silver Member. AAIF is a Linux Foundation initiative — backed by the nonprofit widely recognized as the leading home for open, neutral collaboration across open source software, standards, and critical digital infrastructure.

The Agentic AI Foundation brings together technology companies, open-source projects, and research teams to build a shared foundation for the next generation of AI agents—autonomous systems that can reason, act, and collaborate in secure and transparent ways. AAIF launches with inaugural projects including Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP), Block's goose, and OpenAI's AGENTS.md, designed to accelerate interoperability and community-driven innovation in agentic systems.

As part of AAIF, Shinkai joins an initial member community that includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Block, Bloomberg, Cloudflare, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, among others, working to advance open standards and neutral governance for agentic AI.

Shinkai will contribute to the development of open standards for agentic systems, aligned with its vision of local-first, privacy-preserving, and composable AI, where users retain control over their data, models, and workflows.

"Agentic AI can only scale responsibly if it is built on open standards and neutral governance," said Nico Arqueros, Co-founder of Shinkai. "Joining AAIF reinforces our commitment to an interoperable ecosystem where agents can collaborate, transact, and operate without friction."

Through its participation in AAIF, Shinkai will engage in technical discussions, working groups, and ecosystem collaborations, contributing to protocols, tooling, and best practices for production-ready AI agents.

To learn more about AAIF and its members, visit: https://aaif.io/members/

About Shinkai

Shinkai is an AI agent platform that enables users to build, run, and orchestrate local and web-based agents securely. By combining local execution, privacy-by-design principles, and native agent-to-agent payments, Shinkai unlocks new AI-powered workflows for research, productivity, and automation.

Learn more at: https://shinkai.com

