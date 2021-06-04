Shino Bay Aguilera DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shino Bay Aguilera DO is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dermatologist in the field of Medicine and for his outstanding leadership at Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology & Laser Institute.

Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera is a world-renowned, multi-award-winning cosmetic dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, cosmetic laser expert, dual board-certified with a fellowship in dermatology from the American College of Osteopathic Dermatology and the American Academy of Dermatology, and an international KOL (Key Opinion Leader) in the industry.



With over 17 years of experience and ongoing advanced training in lasers and aesthetics, he is a clinical researcher, publisher, former Chief Medical Director and current Assistant Professor of the Dermatology Residence program at NOVA University, Assistant Professor of Dermatology for Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Suncoast University and Universidad del Rosario, Bogota Colombia. Dr. Aguilera is also a volunteer Assistant Professor of Dermatology for the University of Miami and was appointed chief resident physician for both of his three-year residency programs.



As a medical aesthetic resource, Dr. Aguilera contributes to several media outlets including New Beauty Magazine, The Aesthetic Guide, Med Aesthetic Magazine, CBS, NBC, Mega TV, Telemundo and Caracol television stations and he has been consecutively awarded the prestigious national "Best Non-Surgical Facial Enhancement" from the Aesthetic Academy.

Dr. Aguilera is internationally recognized as a multi-award-winning practitioner of aesthetic dermatology and an industry leader in physician training; however, his true expertise is in understanding individual patients' needs and his artistry in creating natural rejuvenation and a more youthful appearance.



It was at a very early age that Dr. Aguilera's work ethic, integrity, passion for people and determination led him to be awarded the title of "Best Young Citizen of Panama" at the age of 15. As a young adult, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor, enrolling at Pasadena City College, he learned English in a matter of months and was accepted into UCLA. Dr. Aguilera's passion for people has continued in his extensive volunteer work nationally and abroad. He is active in his contributions both financially and as a medical volunteer for Hospice, UNICEF, The Red Cross, DO Care International, Handy and Breast Cancer Awareness.



He is the publisher and author of the Amazon bestselling book: Be Youthful, a practical guide for patients to stay youthful in mind, body and spirit. He is also co-author of Ethnique and Gender Considerations when doing Fillers and Dermatologic Surgery and has contributed to numerous journal publications in the field of Aesthetic Medicine.



To learn more, please visit www.shinobayderm.com.



