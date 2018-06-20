With Disney's new bid it has allowed shareholders in Fox choose between stock or cash option. Fox noted that the offer was "superior" to the original offer proposed by Comcast.

Key analysts at Shinsei Corporate Management noted to its investors that shares in Fox rallied over 6 percent in early trading hours on Wednesday. Disney also had some attraction as its stock gained 1 percent.

Michael Price who heads up the Corporate Equities department at Shinsei Corporate Management said "With such a high bid we doubt that Comcast will compete in revaluing its original offer. Our investors are excited to see the proposal of Fox's assets and Disney's innovative creations unfold in the coming years."

Disney set its first original bid back in December at a much lower valuation around $52 billion USD while Comcast counteroffered a $65 billion USD offer.

"An additional green light is the potential that US regulators are less likely to put Disney or Comcast to scrutiny over its merger. The US regulators recently lost in a battle to block a merger between Time Warner and AT&T," added Muranaka Ryushi, Head of Research at Shinsei Corporate Management.

So far there hasn't been a decision set in stone by Fox but with its statement referring to the new bid as "Superior Proposal" its safe to assume if Comcast do not indicate a revision on its offer that there will be a deal with Disney.

SOURCE Shinsei Corporate Management