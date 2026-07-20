Shinsung Materials Leads Clean Beauty with High-Performance Cosmetic Ingredients, Differentiated Processes and Eco-Friendly Practices

Strengthens global competitiveness by producing widely used water-soluble UV filters, naturally derived oil thickeners and natural preservative systems

SEOUL, South Korea, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd.'s technology for the production and formulation stabilization of water-soluble UV filters (Korean Patent No. 10-1937332) is drawing attention. The patent centers on Ecamsule, a powerful UV-A filter chemically known as Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid (TDSA), and is titled "Purification Method of Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid."

Despite its excellent UV protection performance, conventional TDSA has faced limitations related to handling during formulation, storage stability and transportation efficiency.

To overcome these drawbacks, Shinsung Materials adopted proprietary neutralization processes using tromethamine as a core step to enable the water-soluble UV filter to be smoothly incorporated into cosmetic formulations. The company also commercialized the liquid ingredient in a high-purity powder form, enabling simpler processing and broader use across formulations. This is expected to expand its potential applications across sunscreens, sun serums and hybrid skincare products.

"Application of the patented technology has enhanced UVA protection performance. By maximizing photostability—remaining stable under light while retaining water solubility—we have significantly improved the fundamental UV protection efficiency of sun care products," a Shinsung Materials representative explained.

In particular, the purity and quality of ingredients produced through the patented process have been verified as meeting USP 44. This is seen as broadening the range of options available to Korean brands entering the U.S. market. The company also stands out for helping significantly reduce reliance on imports by localizing the manufacturing technology for Ecamsule, which was previously an exclusive ingredient of companies including L'Oréal, and establishing its own patent barriers.

Shinsung Materials is also attracting attention for its distinctive efforts in eco-friendliness and sustainability. The company recently introduced the COSMOS-certified oil thickeners Dextrin Palmitate and Stearoyl Inulin. Dextrin Palmitate can create clearer gels than conventional products currently available on the market while also providing superior gel strength. The use of naturally derived materials has generated further interest in line with the global clean beauty trend.

Shinsung Materials has secured global competitiveness in key ingredient categories, including high-purity preservatives, water-soluble UV filters and premium oil-gelling agents, based on its advanced technology and production capabilities. High-purity diol-based ingredients form the company's representative product line. Based on premium-quality 1,2-Hexanediol, 1,2-Pentanediol, 1,2-Octanediol and Ethylhexylglycerin, the company also maintains a reliable supply of natural preservative systems.

With its advanced technology and production capabilities, eco-friendly processes, and continuous R&D and quality innovation across key ingredient categories, Shinsung Materials is advancing as a global leader in the functional cosmetic ingredients market.

SOURCE Shinsung Materials Co., Ltd.