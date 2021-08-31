Ship Supplies Available at Marine Online's B2B marketplace

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship chandelling has been a vital part of the maritime industry, and an important responsibility. However, the pandemic reshaped the ship supply purchasing model, making e-Commerce the prevalent gateway to sustain suppliers' international reach. Marine Online bridges this demand through digitalising its ship supply procuring service.

As an open e-Commerce B2B marketplace, Marine Online carries an extensive listing of ship supplies at competitive prices. All suppliers are Marine Online's handpicked Authorised Service Provider(s) (ASP) - after a series of stringent evaluation processes. Shipowners who are part of Marine Online's Global Shipowners Alliance (GSA) network are guaranteed quality products and services through local ASPs.

Tiger Cai, Chief Operating Officer of Marine Online highlighted: "Maritime industry is rapidly digitizing, so is ship supply procurement. Our initiative enables both shipowners and service providers transact with confidence and efficiency. That is the reason behind our strict evaluation processes to qualify parties' acceptance into our GSA or ASP network."



"The ASP network is an extension of our global presence for shipowners. Marine Online's network across 700 global ports with more than 10,000 suppliers strengthens our reach to any shipowners needing assistance. The biggest offering in this drive is our Marine Credits - allowing almost immediate payment for any procured goods and services. Our open platform is tailored for both shipowners and suppliers, providing easy, secure and efficient online procurement experience."

Available in both desktop and app versions, Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with a wide range of services. To date, Marine Online has transacted for both buyers and sellers worldwide.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd



Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com



