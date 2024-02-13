Ship Your Enemies Glitter Unveils Playful Valentine's Day Collection

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship Your Enemies Glitter , the pioneers of unconventional and humorous products, is thrilled to announce its latest additions just in time for Valentine's Day. This year, the notorious glitter experts have crafted a lineup of unexpected delights guaranteed to add laughter and surprise to the season of love.

Spring Loaded Heart Bomb: A Burst of Love and Glitter

Ship Your Enemies Glitter introduces the Spring Loaded Heart Bomb —a charming and explosive twist on the classic Valentine's Day gift. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this heart-shaped bomb is filled with vibrant glitter, ready to burst forth and shower the recipient in a glittery explosion of love.

The Spring Loaded Heart Bomb is not just a gift; it's an experience. Its clever design ensures a memorable surprise, making it the perfect way to convey affection with a touch of mischief.

Heart Bomb Card: Love Beyond Expectations

Ship Your Enemies Glitter takes greeting cards to a whole new level with the Heart Bomb Card . What seems like an ordinary card unfolds into a heart shaped glitter-filled spectacle, delivering love in a way that's both unexpected and unforgettable. This dual-purpose card allows senders to express their feelings with a touch of humor and flair, providing a delightful twist to the usual Valentine's Day sentiments.

Annoying Screw Box Upgrade: Turning Glitter into a Challenge

For those who want to up the ante, Ship Your Enemies Glitter presents the Annoying Screw Box—an ingenious upgrade for all Spring Loaded Glitter Bombs. This box, adorned with a devilish sense of humor, includes a whopping 64 screws that the recipient must unscrew to see what is inside, transforming the act of opening it into a comical and challenging endeavor. The Annoying Screw Box ensures that the element of surprise is not only glittery but also shrouded in laughter and difficulty.

Valentine's Day Promotion: Spread the Love, Spread the Glitter

To celebrate the season of love, Ship Your Enemies Glitter is offering exclusive promotions, discounts, and bundled deals for Valentine's Day shoppers. Take advantage of these limited-time offers to surprise your loved ones or playfully prank your friends. Don't miss out on the chance to spread the love—and the glitter—this Valentine's Day.

To explore their full product lineup and join in the laughter, visit their website at https://shipyourenemiesglitter.com and for wholesale/dropshipping information visit https://shipyourenemiesglitter.com/contact-us/ .

About Ship Your Enemies Glitter

Ship Your Enemies Glitter is a trailblazer in unconventional and humorous products, offering a range of unique items designed to surprise and delight. Known for its infamous glitter bombs, the brand continues to redefine the way people express emotions, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary hysterical memories.

Ship Glitter

‪(302) 648-7507

[email protected]

