Ship4wd Strengthens Its Small and Medium Sized Business (SMBs) Offering Through New Walmart Marketplace Integration

The enhanced feature gives sellers real-time inventory visibility, multi-store integration, and access to expedited onboarding support for SMBs new to Walmart Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship4wd, the all-in-one digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace for SMBs, today announced a new integration designed to support Walmart Marketplace sellers with a more seamless, transparent, and efficient logistics experience. Through this enhanced integration, eligible Walmart Marketplace sellers employing Ship4wd's services can now manage inventory visibility, streamline store integrations, and benefit from Walmart's expedited onboarding support for new sellers.

SMBs today face rising operational complexity as they navigate supply chain disruptions, shifting trade policies, and the demands of managing sales across multiple online marketplaces. With marketplace channels today accounting for more than one-third of all U.S. e-commerce sales, sellers increasingly rely on unified visibility and integrated workflows to keep pace. This new integration enables Ship4wd customers to connect with up to five Walmart Marketplace stores directly, giving SMBs consolidated visibility and improved control across their sales and logistics operations. Sellers can also view inventory levels in real time, allowing for more accurate planning and replenishment.

For businesses not yet selling on Walmart Marketplace, sign-up is accompanied by an expedited application review process, along with one-on-one guidance and monetary benefits, designed to help qualified businesses get started more quickly and scale their eCommerce operations with greater confidence.

"This new integration helps our customers simplify a traditionally fragmented process," said Carmit Glik, CEO of Ship4wd. "Walmart Marketplace is a critical channel for many SMBs, and our goal is to give sellers the transparency, operational control, and unified workflows needed to grow. By connecting logistics, freight, inventory visibility, and onboarding support into a single experience and one streamlined platform, we're removing barriers and helping sellers move faster and with greater efficiency."

The enhanced Walmart Marketplace integration is a key step in Ship4wd's long-term vision to provide a fully unified commerce and logistics experience for SMBs, helping multi-channel sellers stay competitive across major online marketplaces. Through its all-in-one platform, Ship4wd offers real-time shipment tracking, guaranteed space availability, 24/7 live expert support, flexible shipping options across air, FCL, LCL, and express lanes, and sourcing capabilities that connect businesses directly with verified suppliers.

In addition to its enhanced Walmart Marketplace integration, Ship4wd recently launched a new digital sourcing platform that gives SMBs direct access to parts of China's ultra-competitive wholesale ecosystem, traditionally only available to domestic buyers. The solution removes longstanding barriers around language, payment methods, supplier verification, and logistics by offering a fully English interface, USD pricing, flexible payment options, and end-to-end supplier management on one unified platform. SMBs can now source and ship products with greater speed, transparency, and confidence—reducing costs and accelerating time to market.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace, supporting small and mid-sized businesses with a simpliﬁed and streamlined shipping experience. Backed by the ZIM Group, a top 10 global carrier with 80 years of shipping expertise, Ship4wd merges the proven reliability of an industry leader with a seamless online platform that puts SMBs in control of their international shipping. Through its all-in-one platform, Ship4wd's SMB clients can quote, book, and track air and ocean freight shipments in minutes. With 24/7 live expert support, guaranteed shipment visibility, and flexible payment options, Ship4wd helps SMBs source and move goods faster, smarter, and with complete confidence. Learn more at https://ship4wd.com/

