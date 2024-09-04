ShipBob Expands Into Two New State-of-the-Art Facilities in the Midwest and Southwest, More Than Tripling Space of Previous Innovation Centers

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants, today announced the move into two new state-of-the-art facilities located in North Aurora, Illinois and Fort Worth, Texas. These sites, referred to as ShipBob Innovation Centers, are each greater than 250,000 square feet in size and serve as the inventory receiving hubs within their respective regions that feed into ShipBob's nearby spoke sites, which primarily focus on fulfilling direct-to-consumer and retail orders quickly.

In addition to being two of the leading Innovation Centers in ShipBob's fulfillment network to launch the latest ShipBob technology, these hubs serve as both inbound receiving hubs and outbound sortation centers for all spoke sites in their respective regions. These Innovation Centers also consolidate volume for ShipBob's middle-mile network, where inventory is distributed to other regions of the country to be fulfilled closer to more end customers and packages are routed for zone skipping.

Between using automated sort centers for outbound packages and by consolidating shipments from all fulfillment centers within a region, ShipBob executes the carrier handoff with much later injection times and more frequent carrier pickups throughout the day, including weekends. This also leads to greater carrier selection, better scan success, fewer lost packages, a decreased need to chase down tracking details, and most importantly, faster delivery speeds.

"These new facilities allow us to better serve our merchants by tripling our operational space while combining our receiving, fulfillment innovation, and sortation centers into single facilities, paving the way for future growth and continued innovation," said Melissa Nick, Chief Supply Chain Officer of ShipBob. "These technology, network, and transportation enhancements enable ShipBob to move inventory quickly and more efficiently from hub to last-mile and the customer's doorstep with fewer errors and more visibility for all parties."

ShipBob's new facilities offer more space for customized merchant solutions and to test new innovations, have additional dock doors and a more streamlined setup, increase labor capacity to manage order spikes more effectively, and provide temperature-controlled space for inventory.

As moving to these larger facilities materially increases ShipBob's volume throughput for merchants, it will also increase ShipBob's headcount and result in additional growth opportunities and advancement for current employees to continue their careers with ShipBob.

ShipBob is hiring across many roles: https://www.shipbob.com/careers/

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 50+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

