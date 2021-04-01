ShipBob Joins Shopify Plus as Certified App Partner for Order Fulfillment & Ecommerce Shipping

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob , the leading global cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it achieved official Shopify Plus Certified App Partner status.

With hundreds of Shopify Plus merchants already shipping millions of orders through ShipBob's fulfillment network, becoming an official certified partner will deepen the relationship and open up ShipBob's advanced technology and customization of fulfillment to even more Plus merchants.

"It was kind of like magic — my orders were imported into ShipBob from my Shopify Plus store and started getting fulfilled right away. I didn't have to do anything. And since then, we've grown 115% and experienced 2.5 times more order volume, all fulfilled by ShipBob," said Noel Churchill, Owner and CEO of Rainbow OPTX. "With ShipBob's 2-Day Express program, we've seen a 24% increase in our average order value for qualifying orders placed on our Shopify Plus store."

ShipBob's platform enables ecommerce businesses to thrive in today's convenience economy by addressing their consumers' expectations of fast and affordable shipping. With access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, the ShipBob platform gives Shopify Plus merchants a single view of their inventory, orders and shipments across all sales channels and locations, in addition to advanced analytics that provide insights into shipping performance, inventory allocation and fulfillment costs.

"We appreciate how Shopify Plus supports fast-growing ecommerce brands and we are excited to be part of this exclusive group," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Our mission is to democratize fulfillment for companies of all sizes around the world, which is why we are excited to partner closely with best-in-class platforms like Shopify Plus. Together, we can now open our global fulfillment network to their millions of customers."

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM of Revenue at Shopify Plus. "We're happy to welcome ShipBob to the program, bringing their insight and experience in fulfillment to the Plus merchant community."

To learn more, visit https://www.shopify.ca/plus/partners/shipbob .

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $130.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 16 fulfillment centers across four countries. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

