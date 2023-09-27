ShipBob Partners With TikTok to Power "Fulfilled by TikTok" Logistics Solution in the US

News provided by

ShipBob

27 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the leading global omnifulfillment platform has partnered with TikTok to power 'Fulfilled by TikTok,' a logistics program that makes it easier for brands and merchants using TikTok Shop in the US to sell on the platform. Brands, merchants, and creators selling on TikTok Shop can leverage ShipBob's AI-driven fulfillment engine, network of fulfillment centers, and expertise to unlock nationwide inventory storage, best-in-class order fulfillment, and quick shipping.

When customers place an order with a participating seller on TikTok Shop, the order is picked, packed, and shipped by ShipBob.

"ShipBob is proud to be the one of the US fulfillment partners for 'Fulfilled by TikTok' for the innumerable merchants, brands, and creators that use TikTok Shop to promote and grow their business," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "TikTok is the most exciting new platform for businesses to sell through in many years. Our teams have worked closely to create a solution that is easy for brands to implement and use, while also creating a delightful post-purchase experience for consumers. We're excited to power fulfillment on TikTok Shop that will help online sellers scale and reach even more customers."

Since the solution was made available for testing earlier this year, ShipBob has already fulfilled hundreds of thousands of orders through its integration with TikTok Shop.

By tapping into "Fulfilled by TikTok" through ShipBob, sellers can achieve:

  • Free Shipping & Express Shipping Badging: With ShipBob facilitating fast and affordable delivery, sellers can highlight multiple badging options, including free shipping, express shipping, and flash sales to customers for increased conversions.
  • Nationwide Inventory Distribution: With ShipBob's fulfillment centers in every region throughout the United States, sellers are able to store inventory closer to customers to minimize shipping costs and times.
  • Fast Onboarding: Once a seller is live on TikTok Shop, they can start selling with "Fulfilled by TikTok" within a day of getting their inventory to ShipBob.
  • Competitive Pricing: Sellers are able to unlock access to highly competitive shipping, fulfillment, and storage rates.
  • Endless Scale: Merchants can handle increased volume without issues, including sudden peaks in demand caused by flash sales, viral videos, and Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotions through endless capacity and speed of fulfillment.

"Selling on TikTok Shop with 'Fulfilled by TikTok' has been a game changer for my business! They can keep up with our virality on TikTok and surge in orders, and make sure our customers get their sugar free chamoy in a timely manner," said Annie Leal, the CEO and founder of I Love Chamoy. "And I love using ShipBob for the rest of my business. Their customer service and onboarding handholding is unmatched."

Sellers that are interested in partnering with ShipBob and TikTok can find more information at ShipBob.com/FBT.

About ShipBob
ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels such as TikTok, Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised over $300 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 50 fulfillment centers across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com. 

SOURCE ShipBob

Also from this source

ShipBob Hires Amazon's VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.