ShipBob Partners with Walmart to Enable 100% 2-Day Shipping Coverage for Ecommerce Brands

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, the leading global cloud-based logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its official partnership with Walmart and is listed as a shipping and fulfillment solution for Walmart's marketplace sellers. As a new 3PL participating in the Walmart's TwoDay delivery program, ShipBob integrates with Walmart Marketplace to display Free 2-day delivery badging and fulfill 2-day orders for approved Walmart Marketplace sellers. ShipBob also continues to support fulfillment for Walmart Marketplace orders outside of the TwoDay delivery program.

ShipBob provides 2-day shipping to customers in the continental United States and has a 95% on-time delivery rate. ShipBob's platform enables ecommerce businesses to thrive in today's convenience economy by addressing their consumers' expectations of fast and affordable shipping.

With access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities, the ShipBob platform gives Walmart Marketplace sellers a single view of their inventory, orders and shipments across all sales channels and locations. It also offers advanced analytics that provide insights into shipping performance, inventory allocation and fulfillment costs.

"As we expanded our online presence into selling through Walmart, it was a no-brainer to work with ShipBob, our trusted fulfillment partner," said Marc Fontanetta, Director of Operations at Bakblade.

"We are excited about the strides Walmart is making in ecommerce," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Our mission is to democratize fulfillment for companies of all sizes, which is why we are excited to partner closely with best-in-class platforms like Walmart Marketplace. Together, we can now open our US fulfillment network to their sellers."

"Helping our sellers have access to 2-day delivery options is a key priority for Walmart. We're happy to be working with ShipBob and see this relationship as a big advantage for our sellers and customers," said Jeff Clementz, Senior Vice President of Walmart Marketplace.

To learn more, visit: https://www.shipbob.com/walmart-twoday-delivery/

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading cloud-based logistics platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $130.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 17+ fulfillment centers across four countries. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

