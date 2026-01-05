ShipBob Surpasses 1 Billion Units Fulfilled, Sets New Black Friday/Cyber Monday Records as Brands Scale Across Channels

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform for SMB and mid-market omnichannel merchants, today announced a major milestone: over one billion units fulfilled across its global network to date. This achievement underscores ShipBob's scale, proprietary technology, and expansive supply chain network spanning the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.

A snapshot in time of ShipBob's global order volume from Black Friday 2025

Driving Merchant Growth Through Technology and Scale

In 2025 alone, ShipBob's fulfillment network distributed hundreds of millions of units while optimizing for speed and cost. This performance was powered by ShipBob's proprietary Warehouse Management System (WMS), Decision Engine, and AI-driven Inventory Placement Program (IPP), which reduces shipping costs and transit times. These innovations enable merchants to scale seamlessly, many growing order volumes by more than 300% annually, while ShipBob delivers frictionless fulfillment where traditional and regional fulfillment solutions often fall short.

Record-Breaking Peak Season Performance

Compared to 2024, ShipBob achieved significant milestones during the 2025 Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, including:

10% faster delivery times driven by regional sort center and carrier management enhancements

driven by regional sort center and carrier management enhancements Nearly 25% of packages were picked up between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. , thanks to near-24/7 operations and utilization of ShipBob's Hub-and-Spoke model

, thanks to near-24/7 operations and utilization of ShipBob's Hub-and-Spoke model 15% reduction in shipping zones and 16% increase in in-region fulfillment for merchants leveraging IPP

Over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend alone, ShipBob shipped more than 10 million units, fulfilling orders from over 100 sales channels and retail partners. Top categories included beauty, health and wellness, apparel, home and garden, and food and beverage, with apparel, sports, and toys and games seeing the largest volume spikes compared to October of 2025.

Technology as a Core Advantage

ShipBob maintained 100% uptime throughout peak season, powered by its unified cloud-native technology stack, the only platform in the fulfillment space delivering enterprise-grade scalability, intelligence, and reliability at any volume. Its key differentiators include:

Unmatched Reliability: 99.99% API and dashboard uptime across all of 2025, ensuring uninterrupted merchant operations, even during peak demand

99.99% API and dashboard uptime across all of 2025, ensuring uninterrupted merchant operations, even during peak demand Massive Scale with Zero Friction: Event-driven microservice architecture that auto-scales to handle BFCM-level spikes without merchant intervention

Event-driven microservice architecture that auto-scales to handle BFCM-level spikes without merchant intervention World-Class Security: SOC 2 Type II compliance, end-to-end encryption, and advanced threat detection for peace of mind

SOC 2 Type II compliance, end-to-end encryption, and advanced threat detection for peace of mind Intelligence No One Else Has: An AI-powered Decision Engine and IPP to optimize inventory distribution and fulfillment accuracy globally

Global Reach and Cross-Border Expertise

ShipBob operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia, enabling cross-border shipping to more than 250 destinations with solutions like its De Minimis Defense Program and Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) warehouses to help merchants navigate tariff and policy changes. During BFCM, international growth outpaced the U.S., led by Canada (+399%), Australia (+248%), France (+239%), Germany (+236%), and Ireland (+234%).

CEO Perspective

"This milestone reflects the incredible growth of the brands we serve," said Dhruv Saxena, CEO and co-founder of ShipBob. "Our mission is to make global commerce seamless through technology-driven fulfillment solutions. As we look ahead, we're focused on empowering merchants to scale without friction, and we're excited to cross the two-billion-unit mark in short order."

Customer Perspective

"ShipBob has become a core infrastructure for our entire business at Arrae," said Nish Samantray, Co-CEO and co-founder of Arrae. "The combination of their technology and global fulfillment network let us scale across channels and geographies without adding friction, while keeping deliveries fast, costs predictable, and the customer experience front and center as we rapidly grow."

To learn more about ShipBob's fulfillment solutions, visit https://www.shipbob.com/

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and Mid-Market ecommerce merchants to provide them access to best-in-class capabilities and to deliver a delightful shopper experience. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, customization, orders, and shipments, leveraging real-time analytics and reporting, dedicated support, and access to over one hundred technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or take advantage of a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 60+ fulfillment center network in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe Union, and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com.

