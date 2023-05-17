Shipbroking Market size to grow by USD 244.12 million from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by demand for significant value creation in the shipping process - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shipbroking market size is set to grow by USD 244.12 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of almost2.95% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for significant value creation in the shipping process.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shipbroking Market 2023-2027

The report on the shipbroking market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Shipbroking Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Demand for key value addition in the shipping process

Growth in the global economy

Increased demand for seaborne trade

Market Trend

Implementation of advanced technologies

Strategic alliances leading to carrier consolidation

Volatility in crude oil prices

Market Challenges

Increased exposure to global macroeconomic factors

Advanced technology supplanting shipbroking functions

Supply-demand mismatch

Shipbroking Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The shipbroking market is segmented by application (bulker, tanker, and others), end-user (oil and gas, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The shipbroking market share growth by the bulker segment will be significant during the forecast period. The bulker segment is driven by the growth in demand for dry bulk seaborne trade across the world, the dry bulk fleet size, and global infrastructural activity. By geography, Europe is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The presence of the global top five countries in vessel ownership is expected to drive the overall shipbroking market in the region.

The shipbroking market covers the following areas:

Shipbroking Market Sizing

Shipbroking Market Forecast

Shipbroking Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp.

Aries Shipbroking ( Asia ) Pte Ltd.

) Pte Ltd. Braemar Shipping Services Plc

BRS Group

Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

Clarkson PLC

E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd.

Fearnleys AS

Galbraiths Ltd.

Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd.

INTEROCEAN

Lorentzen and Stemoco AS

Maersk Broker KS

Maritime London Ltd.

McQuilling Partners Inc.

Poten and Partners Inc.

Seacore Shipbrokers Ltd.

SHIPLINKS

Simpson Spence Young Ltd.

SPI Marine (UK) Ltd.

agoraships.com- The company offers broking services like dry bulk cargo chartering, coal, iron ore, steels, sugar, biofuels, tanker chartering

ariesasia.com- The company offers shipbroking and related consultancy services to its global client base

braemar.com- The company offers advisory services in shipping investment, delivering creative shipbroking solutions and tailored support for customers around the world

Shipbroking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 244.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.8 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key countries US, Singapore, China, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGORA SHIPBROKING Corp., Aries Shipbroking (Asia) Pte Ltd., Braemar Shipping Services Plc, BRS Group, Chowgule Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Clarkson PLC, E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., Fearnleys AS, Galbraiths Ltd., Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd., INTEROCEAN, Lorentzen and Stemoco AS, Maersk Broker KS, Maritime London Ltd., McQuilling Partners Inc., Poten and Partners Inc., Seacore Shipbrokers Ltd., SHIPLINKS, Simpson Spence Young Ltd., and SPI Marine (UK) Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.

attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.

